HMRC to tax double cab pick-ups as cars

Chris Wright

13th February 2024

Ford has introduced a new Ranger developed in partnership with MS RT.

THE double-cab pickup market is about to get a mauling by HM Revenue and Customs as dual-purpose vehicles will be considered cars for company benefit taxation starting 1 July 2024, reports the Professional Pick-up web site.

Previously, these vehicles were categorised as either cars or vans based on their payload — any double-cab that could carry more than a tonne was considered a commercial vehicle, and Benefit in Kind taxation was then set against a fixed rate of £3,960. A 20% taxpayer with a double-cab pickup as a company vehicle would face a monthly tax bill of £66, while those paying at the 40% rate would be spending £132 a month.

But from July, double-cab pick-ups will be considered cars as they don’t have a primarily commercial function. Professional Pick-up said the changes will be significant – a driver using a Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2.0 as a company vehicle will, if taking delivery after 1 July 2024, face a company car tax bill of around £290 a month, rising to around £580 a month for a higher rate taxpayer — an increase of 340% over the existing figures.

The change follows a legal case between Coca-Cola and HMRC, which concluded that a vehicle should be clearly suited to one task or another and that no decision should be based on a narrow margin. In cases where it’s not clear if a vehicle is primarily suited for carrying goods or people, it should be classified as a car.

From 1 July 2024, double-cab pickups will be assessed in their entirety to determine their primary use. Most double-cab pickups are now likely to be classified as cars for tax purposes, as they are typically designed to transport both passengers and goods without a clear primary use.

For employers who bought, leased, or ordered a double-cab pickup before 1 July 2024, HMRC has confirmed that transitional rules will see the current classification remain in place until the vehicle is sold, the lease ends, or until 5 April 2028 at the latest.

BV WHITE

Business Vans is the website for tradespeople and fleets of all sizes, delivering the latest van news, reviews, tax updates, and expert advice on van operations.

 
