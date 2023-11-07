SME’s must focus on safety when equipping fleet vehicles 

WITH the latest figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) revealing that overloading is the number one offence committed by van drivers in the first quarter of the yeari, Venson Automotive Solutions is urging SMEs to ensure their vehicles are safe and legally road compliant by being ‘fit for purpose’.

As the average fine for those convicted of overloading a light goods vehicle is £972, overloading presents an obvious danger to the driver and other road users but can also hit the pocket of small business owners.

Businesses need to take into consideration how their vehicles are used, including the working environment and the payload of the goods and equipment they are carrying. Crucially, these need to be considered prior to any conversion. Organisations also need to make sure staff are equipped with the knowledge they need to operate the vehicle and the on-board equipment, so a thorough vehicle handover and understanding of health & safety implications related to vehicle loading, are key.

“When it comes to equipping vehicles, it’s essential to keep in mind the payload quoted by the manufacturer,” said Operations Director, Lee O’Neill at Venson Automotive Solutions. “Fitting crash tested storage equipment, such as racking, and including a bulkhead in the vehicle helps improve driver safety. And whilst equipment can be recycled, where appropriate, it’s important any products being reused should meet current legislation. Fitting telematics can also help with some aspects of driver safety and security, as well as providing businesses with the data they need to improve operational and business efficiency.

“Too many businesses cut corners when it comes to equipping their vehicles, or don’t recognise the impact an inferior product could have on vehicle or driver safety. It is up to both the driver and their business to load vehicles correctly with safely secured equipment and to keep the van within its legal weight limit.”

More than 4 million vans are registered in the UK, demonstrating the important role they play in the economy. Meanwhile, manufacturers continue to invest significant amounts in new safety technology, but this can only do part of the job. Operators and owners who comply with the law, keep themselves and others safe and avoid the risk of hefty fines.

O’Neill added: “Getting the vehicle specification correct at the outset can save businesses time and money but more importantly improve staff safety. We work closely with organisations to advise on the correct fit out for their fleet vehicles, with the aim of assisting them to meet their operational and financial objectives, while also helping their drivers and other road users stay safe on our roads.”

Venson offers SMEs top tips on best practice to ensure vehicles are safe and legally road compliant.