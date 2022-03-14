logo
Ford moves towards all-electric future in Europe

Announcement builds on the recent news that Ford has created distinct global business units to focus on its ICE and EV business. In Europe, the future will be defined by Ford Model e and Ford Pro, its commercial vehicle business. The company is introducing seven new electric vehicles to be built in Europe by 2024 – 3 new passenger vehicles and 4 new commercial vehicles, uniquely designed to meet the mobility needs of a modern Europe.

Chris Wright

14th March 2022

Ford all Electric vehicle line up by 2024

FORD is accelerating toward an all-electric future in Europe, announcing a range of actions that will allow us to build a thriving EV business in Europe, while also making a positive contribution to society and reducing emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The announcement builds on the recent news that Ford has created distinct global business units to focus on its ICE and EV business. In Europe, the future will be defined by Ford Model e and Ford Pro, its commercial vehicle business.

The company is introducing seven new electric vehicles to be built in Europe by 2024 – 3 new passenger vehicles and 4 new commercial vehicles, uniquely designed to meet the mobility needs of a modern Europe.

Ford Model e

o   2 electric vehicles to be built in Cologne – the first a medium sized cross-over, starting in 2023

o   A second electric vehicle, a sports crossover, will be built in Cologne, starting in 2024

o   Our best-selling passenger vehicle in Europe, the Ford Puma, gets an EV version in 2024

Ford Pro

o   All-new Transit Custom 1-tonne van available as an EV in 2023

o   Tourneo Custom multi-purpose vehicle available as an EV in 2023

o   Smaller, next generation Transit Courier van EV in 2024

o   Tourneo Courier multi-purpose vehicle EV in 2024

