All aboard the new Ford Tourneo Custom Active

What is it?

It’s our latest – and biggest – long termer.

There’s people carriers and there’s people carriers. The Ford Tourneo Custom Active is a full eight-seater so maybe there’s a sideline in taxi work for the next few months.

It’s big because it’s based on Ford’s famous transit with the cargo space transformed in our model to accommodate six face-to-face seats trimmed in a leather and deep pile carpet.

It certainly looks and feels like club class in the rear and we’ll update later on the functionality once we have the full family on board.

Outwardly, with blacked out windows in the rear, it could easily be thought as a transit van. Not in a bad way though. The latest Transit model yet is a good looking piece of kit and it size gives you plenty of presence on the road.

With the Tourneo Custom Active, Ford has given the Transit Custom van a more car-like interior packed with handy features while on the outside there’s grey body cladding, extended running boards, roof rails, diamond-cut 17-inch alloys and Active branding.

The part leather rear seats are individual rather than benches, can be positioned individually or removed completely. They also recline and the centre ones can be folded down to provide tables with cup holders.

Priced at £46,119 on the road, the Tourneo Custom Active comes with an impressive standard specitification (see below). Our model has an additional premium pain t job at £780 and Adaptivr Cruise Control (£600).

Adding a further £606 is ICE pack 24 – DAB/AM?FM radio with 2 x USB, 8″ colour touch screen, Emergency Assistance, sat nav, Ford Pass Connect (embedded modem) compatible with Android Auto/Apple Car Play – which all bump the price up to £48,105.

We will be living with the 2-litre EcoBlue diesel with six-speed manual gearbox and first impressions are favourable and it will be interesting to see how it performs and handles once fully loaded.

The tall driving position gives a great view of the road and over the country hedgerows and the van feels surprisingly light on its feet.

It’s certainly an interesting take on the Transit, aimed at lifestyle buyers while great for ferrying the kids to the weekend football matches.