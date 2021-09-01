ATS Euromaster expands mobile van fleet

TYRE service and maintenance provider, ATS Euromaster, is investing in its mobile van fleet to meet surging demand for mobile servicing.

So far 30 new vans have been added to its fleet in 2021, with a further increase expected before the end of the year, bringing the total fleet of mobile vans to 155.

ATS Euromaster says it has seen demand for its mobile fleet consistently increase, running at 10% above average each month from October 2020 through to July 2021. To date, it is meeting the increased requirement through greater operator efficiency thanks to improved on-job training, but says it is now actively recruiting to upstaff its mobile service.

Mark Holland, Operations Director at ATS Euromaster, said: “There’s no question that the increase we have seen for mobile delivery provision, and the constant vehicle uptime required to deliver items, has been behind the increase in demand for our mobile service.

“Thanks to the growing efficiency of our mobile technicians, we have been able to meet this increased demand to date, but now we feel it is time to invest in increasing our fleet size and new staff. We don’t expect mobile deliveries, particularly from the established supermarkets, to decrease as the scale of the pandemic subsides. Quite the contrary, we expect it to continue at the current levels, which in turn will put further demand for our services to ensure secure fleet uptime.

“Most of the requests we are seeing are for emergency tyre repair. But we are attempting to work with the bigger van fleets to prioritise maintenance work during vehicle downtime at night to provide a balance and retain service levels for all customers throughout the day.”

ATS Euromaster says that its Mastercare service, where the company undertakes pre-planned tyre inspection and remedial work at a time that is convenient for fleets and limits fleet downtime, is also expanding. For one customer alone they complete over 5500 vehicle checks, for instance. The increasingly successful service means that ATS Euromaster is also trialling new working hours for its employees, including dedicated nighttime technicians.

All of the new technicians coming onto the ATS Euromaster mobile service fleet receive car and van training, along with new electric vehicle high voltage use modules, and a specialist roadside course.

The new lower emission vans are all fitted with a brand new electric compressor, which not only offers substantial fuel cost savings against traditional diesel-powered compressors, but offers zero emissions as well. The compressor batteries are charged by the vehicle when the van is driving.

All mobile fitting vans are also equipped with the specialist jacks required to change wheels on the popular Tesla Model 3 electric car.

Mark added: “The pandemic has totally changed the dynamics of fleet support as the volume of home deliveries continues to increase. Fortunately we have been leading the market for many many years with our mobile fleet. We are now responding to this changing demand with newer and better equipped vans, more specially trained technicians, and nighttime servicing to ensure optimal fleet uptime performance. It’s all part of our commitment to ensure the highest level of service to the fleet customers we support.”