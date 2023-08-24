logo
Businesses express concern over ULEZ expansion

While there are environmental benefits in creating low-emission zones, it comes at a cost to fleet operators looking to carry out their everyday operations, particularly in terms of route planning and guaranteeing delivery times. The adoption of cleaner, more efficient vehicles will go some way to address this issue.

Chris Wright

24th August 2023

ulez

FLEET-based businesses are concerned about the upcoming ULEZ expansion, coming into effect next Tuesday 29 August.

Samsara – a connected operations company working with hundreds of fleet businesses, surveyed 100 UK fleet managers and discovered that while the ULEZ expansion will create a headache for the day-to-day operation of fleets, such as route planning and managing delivery timescales, it could be the catalyst for the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and more sustainable operations that fleet managers are keen to pursue.

Key stats from the survey of UK fleet managers include:

  • A quarter (27%) of fleet businesses in the UK are concerned about the expansion of low emission zones
  • 76% say reducing carbon emissions/improving sustainability is a priority in 2023
  • 69% of UK fleet managers say moving to electric vehicles will have a positive impact on their business
  • 45% of fleet managers say the future of their fleet is electric, 36% say it’s hydrogen – no fleet managers say the future lies in petrol or diesel

Philip van der Wilt, Senior Vice President at Samsara, said: “While there are environmental benefits in creating low-emission zones, it comes at a cost to fleet operators looking to carry out their everyday operations, particularly in terms of route planning and guaranteeing delivery times. The adoption of cleaner, more efficient vehicles will go some way to address this issue. For some, ULEZ will serve as a catalyst for transitioning their fleets to EVs and becoming a more sustainable business.

 “EV charging and mileage range are issues for fleet operators. To manage a smooth transition to EVs, fleet operators can use connected operations technology to plan routes around charging stations, predict route times, and monitor emission reductions. This will go a long way in combating issues such as charging schedules and range anxiety.”

Business Vans is the website for tradespeople and fleets of all sizes, delivering the latest van news, reviews, tax updates, and expert advice on van operations.

 
