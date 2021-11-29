logo
Ctrack teams up with Humn to launch commercial fleet insurance

As part of the agreement, Ctrack Online, the web-based tracking solution, will be integrated with Humn’s data-driven insurance management system,  Rideshur. This will enable a usage-based premium, priced per trip in real-time, that considers location and driver performance alongside thousands of other risk factors such as weather, time of day and driver fatigue.

Chris Wright

29th November 2021

CTRACK by Inseego has entered into a strategic partnership with Humn to provide an innovative insurance proposition to commercial fleets. The two companies will bring together the latest advances in contextual risk data, fleet telematics and dynamic insurance pricing to help vehicle operators reduce their premiums by as much as 20%.

Steve Thomas, Managing Director of Ctrack by Inseego, said: “We are working together with Humn to create a unique solution that delivers a comprehensive understanding of risk, so commercial fleets can cut insurance costs while improving road safety. Backed by data, the powerful, real-time insight ensures flexible and fair insurance based on where, how and when the vehicles are driven.”

As part of the agreement, Ctrack Online, the web-based tracking solution, will be integrated with Humn’s data-driven insurance management system,  Rideshur. This will enable a usage-based premium, priced per trip in real-time, that considers location and driver performance alongside thousands of other risk factors such as weather, time of day and driver fatigue. Through the analysis of the insight, the solution will also recommend remedial action to be taken with drivers to improve their behaviour on the road.

James Cowen, Chief Commercial Officer of Humn added: “Our insurance offering, working seamlessly with Ctrack Online, will be the smartest way of assessing and reducing risk for vehicles. As a result, we believe it can dramatically cut a fleet’s premium by reducing accident frequency by up to 65% and average claims cost by up to 25%. We are excited by this strategic partnership with Ctrack and the significant opportunities it offers both businesses moving forward.”

Business Vans is the website for tradespeople and fleets of all sizes, delivering the latest van news, reviews, tax updates, and expert advice on van operations.

 
