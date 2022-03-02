EV terms added to iVendi’s car and van dealer search

ELECTRIC vehicle terms have been added by iVendi to its recently-introduced intuitive online search in what it says is an industry first. allowing potential car or van buyers shopping online to type phrases such as “medium range electric saloon” or “BEV panel van up to 100 mile range” and receive accurate stock results from the dealer or portal using the technology.

Official WLTP data covering range has been introduced in order to quantify potential terms such as “medium range” and “long range” while London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) can also form part of the search.

Rob Severs, senior VP of product at iVendi, said: “Car buyers are becoming both more curious and more informed about electric vehicles so now is very much the right moment to be introducing this enhancement. Our own data shows that over the last 12 months we have had a 100% increase in pure electric vehicle searches.

“Dealers and portals that are using intuitive search are seeing more and more activity surrounding both new and used electric cars and vans, and this is obviously an area of the market set for rapid growth.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure that the intuitive phrases that our search engine recognises will closely match consumer use of the same language, although this is a fast-moving area and it will need to be continually modified.”

Intuitive search is included in iVendi’s ENGAGE product and is designed to allow consumers to find the vehicle they want using natural language rather than tick boxes or dropdown menus.

Rob said: “Traditional vehicle search has barely moved on since the earliest days of the internet. It is largely driven by the idea that you already know what you want.

“If you’re looking for a 2018 Fiesta Zetec in blue with less than 20,000 miles, it works well for you. However, if you are one of the six out of 10 buyers who have no specific vehicle in mind when they start the process, and just know that you want a fuel efficient small hatchback and have £200 a month to spend, it is much less successful.

“What we have done with ENGAGE is to turn the process on its head. Customers can type – or speak – into the search bar to enter the process in a more natural way. You could enter ‘fuel efficient seven seater” and specify a £200 monthly budget’ and it would deliver a range of viable options immediately.”

He added that the technology also effectively learnt about the user through the search process to refine their results over time using a relevancy filter.

“You might type in ‘fast car with black alloys.’ For some people, that means a Fiat 500 Abarth and for others, a Lamborghini. By looking at the results you click on, it works out which you are seeking and narrows what it is showing you.’”

A further innovation, Rob added, was that ENGAGE allowed new and used vehicle results for cars, commercial vehicles and bikes to be shown side-by-side – something almost unknown currently.

“For historical reasons, search technology tends to strictly demarcate new and used cars and vans but consumers rarely make the same distinction. This could be important for EVs, where customers are likely to be especially flexible about whether they buy a new or used vehicle, given current supply and pricing conditions.”