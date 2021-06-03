Family connection – Ford Connect Active SWB 1.5L

What is it?

It’s a Transit, if but a baby one. Ford now has a family of vans, and the Connect fills a gap in the compact van segment just above the Courier model.

The Transit Connect is a panel van in L1 and L2 lengths and just one roof height. All vans get a single sliding side door on the nearside with aa second door is available as an option.

There are other options such as double cab with a second row of seats and can carry five people, although it still has solid steel side doors with fixed glazing an option.

The barn doors at the rear have a 50:50 split and the two seats up front are separated from the cargo by a slim steel bulkhead.

Power comes from Ford’s latest Euro 6-compliant 1.5 EcoBlue diesel available with 75, 100 and 120hp. All come with a six-speed manual, while the higher powered versions can both be had with an eight-speed auto. Ford’s 1.0 EcoBoost 100hp turbo petrol is also available, again with six-speed manual gearbox.

The range starts off with Leader trim which features a DAB radio with Bluetooth phone connectivity, remote central locking, multifunction steering wheel and trip computer. Heated heated wing mirrors and Ford’s Quickclear windscreen, a glovebox and USB connection are added to Trend trim versions.

Limited adds alloy wheels, air-con, auto lights and wipers, keyless starting, rear parking sensors and an alarm while Active model we tried comes with off-road inspired styling and Ford’s SYNC3 touchscreen infotainment as standard.

What do we think?

In terms of looks there’s a distinct Transit connection and the Connect uses the same platform as the Mk2 and Mk3 Ford Focus, so it is light on its feet and surprisingly good to drive while there’s lots of in cabin technology carried over from Ford’s passenger cars.

Stop-start is now standard with every engine while it’s possible to specify such things as speed limiters and acceleration control are available to help fleet users economise on fuel. A 60-litre fuel tank provides a good range with the 120hp diesel tried which returned just under 50mpg on largely short hops around town.

There’s really good feel through the nicely weighted steering and the handling is impressive body control. The 1.5, 120ps diesel in our test vehicle is punchy and responsive.

The L1 van offers a 2.9 cubic metre load volume and payloads ranging from 579-718kg, depending on engine and gearbox combination. The capacities is pretty good but not quite up there with some rivals, notable the Citroen Berlingo or Fiat Doblo.

But it can carry two Europallets and take 3-metre long items loaded diagonally. Getting those in and out of the cargo area is not difficult as those rear doors open out to 180 degrees plus there’s that kerbside sliding side door.

The cab feels roomy enough for two people with bags of headroom and plenty of storage options. Fiesta and Focus owners will find a lot of familiarity with the switchgear and there is a sturdy feel to the build quality and materials.

Storage includes a large overhead shelf, door pockets, a glovebox, a central storage area between the seats and a cubby above the dials.

There is plenty of technology available, although much of it has to be added as an option. Our Connect Active SWB 1.5L version weighs in at £26,844, including VAT.

However, options included metallic paint, adaptive cruise control with intelligent speed assist, pedestrian detection, traffic sign recognition and lane keeping aid, DAB navigation with Ford SYNC 3, front parking aid, 12v aux power in the rear, mechanical limited slip differential and from door mats which combined to bump the price up to £29,754 (inc VAT).

Prices for the Transit Connect start from under £17,000 and service intervals for the van are every year or 20,000 miles.

Sharp handling and a good diesel, plus the availability of lots of technology – albeit at a price – make the Transit Connect very competitive in the small van sector.

A good choice of variants and equipment means there’s a van to suit most requirements.