Fleet tyre payments made easy

FLEET tyre payments could be made easier with a new service being launched this month through epyx TyreServe which has recently passed the milestone of 100,000 sales.

It is designed for instances when major fleets that buy fixed cost tyre insurance from a management company find that a tyre need has arisen during a routine garage visit by one of their vehicles.

On these occasions, the bill is paid by the fleet and then subsequently reclaimed by them from the tyre management company – but this often proves to be a complex process.

Instead, the new feature automatically redirects the invoice for any tyres fitted using TyreServe to the tyre management company, saving a considerable amount of administration and resulting cost.

The 100,000 tyre sales milestone has arrived five years after the launch of TyreServe as an additional module to epyx’s 1link Service Network service, maintenance and repair (SMR) platform, which is used by fleets totalling more than four million vehicles.

By providing the means for tyre fitting when a car or van is already at a garage for other SMR work, TyreServe creates a one-stop shop for fleets. Work can be carried out at a network of over 3,500 franchise dealers and independent garages that offer competitive, fixed pricing for the tyre brands, using parameters defined by subscribing vehicle leasing companies.