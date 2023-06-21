logo
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook
logo
Subscribe

Fleets extending van replacement cycles to eight years

Some fleets that typically operated vans for 5-6 years at a maximum are now, in some cases, hitting 7-8 years without encountering any real difficulties. The overall message is that more management attention is needed to keep these vehicles safe and reliable but that the economic benefits outweigh the issues

Chris Wright

21st June 2023

SHARE

unnamed 3

SOME van fleet operators are discovering that replacement cycles can be stretched to up to eight years without encountering major problems.

Paul Hollick, chair at the Association of Fleet Professionals said that a range of new skills had been developed by fleet managers that were making these longer cycles operationally viable and economically attractive.

“Businesses have, of course, been forced into this situation by the huge difficulty of getting hold of new vans in recent years but in the process, have found that replacement cycles can be extended to lengths that would previously have been considered unimaginable.

“Some fleets that typically operated vans for 5-6 years at a maximum are now, in some cases, hitting 7-8 years without encountering any real difficulties. The overall message is that more management attention is needed to keep these vehicles safe and reliable but that the economic benefits outweigh the issues.”

A key part of the strategy was simply to become “really good” at service, maintenance and repair (SMR) management.

Hollick added: “We are seeing a whole range of developments. Some of these are relatively simple, such as bundling SMR jobs together to minimise the number of workshop visits or carrying out pre-MOT checks so that you know a van is going to pass. At the other extreme, we are seeing increased use of telematics and fleet management software to anticipate potential issues.

“It’s all about acknowledging that your vehicles are likely to become less reliable but putting provisions in place that allow for that problem, such as operating a pool fleet. Of course, there are limits. Few fleets want to operate vans over 150,000 miles, for example, but for many businesses that represents several years of operation.”

Hollick  aid that a similar development could get underway among car fleets thanks to rising leasing costs but that human resources considerations and other pressures meant that cycles would probably not reach the same extreme as vans.

“In most car fleets, of course, there is a strong employee desire to electrify thanks to low benefit in kind taxation and this creates pressure for renewal but rising costs – which could be as much as 20% higher month-by-month – could potentially mean that we see replacement cycles generally extended. A step up to average 4-5 year cycles is certainly feasible.”

Business Vans Award Winners 2025

Master Diesel 028

, , ,

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

europcar

, , ,

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

Renault Master E Tec van

, , ,

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

renault master

, , ,

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

renault 2025AwardsBest Small EV VanWINNER

, ,

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

Europcar best short term rental2

, , ,

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

Northgate Cannock 99

, , ,

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

van monster

, , ,

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

EV Day Cannock NVH Ford Transit Custom 1 2024

, , ,

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

sortimo

, , ,

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

manheim

, , ,

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

lightfoot

, ,

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

master

, ,

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Facebook

BUSINESS Vans

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE