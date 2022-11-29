Ford pick-up goes platinum

FORD Pro has revealed the ultra-high specification Ranger Platinum pickup, raising luxury to a new level in the Ranger family.

The new Ranger Platinum joins the exciting next-generation line-up of Europe’s best-selling pickup at the pinnacle of the on-road range. Exclusive exterior detailing and finishes enhance the Ranger’s already characterful design, matched by a stylish and contemporary leather-trimmed cabin.

Ford’s powerful 240PS 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine and a drivetrain specially engineered for refinement combine to deliver smooth, effortless performance for cruising, as well as exceptional torque for confident load carrying and towing up to 3,500kg.

Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe, said: “The Ford Ranger has set the standard for performance, versatility and capability in the pickup segment, and now it’s setting the standard for luxury. The stunning new Platinum will suit customers who appreciate the level of comfort and technology from high-end road cars, but who rely on the toughness and all-round productivity that consistently make Ranger Europe’s pickup sales leader,” said

Order books for Ranger Platinum are now open with prices starting at £44,400, excluding VAT. Production of the new model is scheduled to begin in March 2023, with the first customer deliveries scheduled from late Spring.

Most luxurious Ranger yet

Ranger Platinum is available exclusively in five-seat, double cab specification, and powered by Ford’s 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine – also featured in luxury SUVs and the F-150 pickup in North America – producing 240PS and 600Nm of torque. Power is delivered through the Ranger’s new electronically controlled full-time all-wheel drive system, combined with Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission with adaptive shift scheduling and mounts re-engineered to reduce noise and vibration.

The result is refined, responsive performance regardless of conditions, and a generous maximum braked towing weight of 3,500kg. The vehicle also offers the same outstanding load-carrying ability as all Ranger pickups, including a payload exceeding one tonne.

The new model sits above the high-series Wildtrak – which accounted for 60% of outgoing Ranger model sales in Europe. Inside, Ranger Platinum blends a luxurious leather-trimmed cabin with clever tech designed to make life easier. The driver and front passenger benefit from premium perforated and quilted leather seats with 10-way power adjustment, heating and cooling functions, and stylish contrast stitching. Open-grained dark maple wood textures continue the opulent design, and sophisticated ambient interior lighting helps create a calming atmosphere.

The high-tech cockpit is defined by dual 12-inch screens; a full digital cluster replaces the traditional gauges ahead of the driver, alongside a portrait touchscreen controlling Ford’s powerful SYNC 4A infotainment system. Ranger Platinum also features an eight-speaker B&O audio system and wireless device charging as standard. Powerful connectivity is delivered by a standard FordPass Connect modem, which enables multiple modules to be wirelessly future-proofed via Ford Power-Up software updates that can improve the vehicle over time.

In addition to the comprehensive advanced driver assistance systems on Ranger Wildtrak, the Platinum series also features Active Park Assist with Park Out Assist, 8 Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert and Trailer Coverage, Lane Change Warning & Aid, and a 360-degree camera as standard equipment.

Widest ever range of Ranger pickups

The Platinum series tops the widest ever range of Ranger pickup variants available from Ford Pro, and in addition to the high-performance Raptor and Wildtrak models that are already on sale, customers can now also order the rugged XL trim, priced from £27,550 excluding VAT for the single chassis cab, £28,275 excluding VAT for the single cab variant and £29,800 excluding VAT for the double cab; and XLT, available in double cab only, priced from £31,150 excluding VAT. These iterations feature no-nonsense specifications to suit commercial users such as those in construction, forestry and the emergency services.