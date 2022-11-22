Ford Pro Reveals All-Electric E-Tourneo

FORD PRO has revealed the all-new E-Tourneo Custom – spearheading the next-generation multi-activity vehicle line-up and featuring an advanced all-electric powertrain.

E-Tourneo Custom raises the bar in the multi-activity vehicle segment, combining a new platform engineered to deliver maximum versatility and comfort with a high-efficiency battery-electric drivetrain that can deliver a targeted driving range of up to 230 miles.

One of four new all-electric Ford Pro models being launched in Europe by 2024, E-Tourneo Custom targets both personal-use and business customers, offering spacious accommodation for up to eight occupants.

The new model introduces a full suite of premium features including ultra-flexible track-mounted rear seating, hands-free power side doors, B&O audio system, digital key cards, panoramic glass roof – and an innovative tilting steering wheel.

Comfort levels are further enhanced by the superior refinement and vehicle dynamics delivered by the next-generation vehicle design. Quiet electric propulsion and a new level of ride comfort and stability are offered by the optimised chassis architecture with independent rear suspension.

Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe said: “Whether it’s an active family trip at the weekend or shuttling execs to the airport in style, comfort and refinement, E-Tourneo Custom’s all-electric powertrain, advanced connectivity, cutting-edge design and new luxury features make it a compelling choice. The Tourneo brand has always stood for space and versatility – now we’re extending the appeal to a new generation of discerning EV buyers seeking performance and comfort.”

As part of the most comprehensive Tourneo Custom range ever, customers can also choose an all-new Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) version for applications where additional flexibility is required. In addition, the new model can be specified with the latest generation of Ford EcoBlue diesel engines, available with a new high-efficiency eight-speed automatic gearbox, and – for the first time – an intelligent all-wheel drive system.

Tourneo Custom models with EcoBlue diesel engines are scheduled to reach customers from mid-2023, with additional variants available from later in the year.