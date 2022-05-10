Ford takes wraps off E-Transit Custom

FORD has taken another major step in its electrification transformation revealing the first details of the all-new, all-electric, E-Transit Custom.

Following hot on the heels of the all-electric E-Transit that began production in March this year – and the first of four further all-electric commercial vehicles Ford Pro will introduce by 2024 – the E-Transit Custom is designed to set a new benchmark in Europe’s one-tonne van segment and help businesses across the region to effortlessly make the change to electrified vehicles.

The new van is designed from the ground-up to fit seamlessly into the Ford Pro ecosystem of productivity-enhancing, value-adding solutions. E‑Transit Custom will be supported by Ford Pro software, charging, service and financing solutions via one comprehensive platform to help increase uptime and reduce operating costs.

The newest addition to Ford Pro’s electrified line-up will be a key component in Ford’s commitment to reach zero emissions for all its vehicle sales in Europe and carbon neutrality across its European footprint by 2035.

E-Transit Custom’s no-compromise all-electric architecture helps to deliver a targeted driving range of up to 236 miles, DC fast-charging, and full towing capability– not to mention dynamic new styling. In addition, the new van will help take productivity to new levels using sophisticated connectivity to enable always-on relationships.

Among features developed using insights from van users to ensure E-Transit Custom provides an unmatched customer experience, ProPower Onboard technology will provide exportable power for tools, lights and devices while on site.

Earlier this year Ford announced that by 2024, four further new all-electric vehicles will join the E-Transit two-tonne van as part of the iconic Transit family, including the Transit Custom and Transit Courier vans, as well as Tourneo Custom and Tourneo Courier people movers.

The all-electric E-Transit Custom will enter production in the second half of 2023 – part of the most extensive Transit Custom range ever offered to European customers. Further product details will be released in September this year.

All Transit Custom variants will be built by Ford’s joint venture in Turkey.