Ford Tourneo Custom Active – Popular with all the family

How’s it going?

All good after the first 1,000 miles. However, most of that has been on the narrow, single track roads in Dorset – dual carriageways are a novelty and there are no motorways.

This does have a somewhat negative effect on fuel consumption which is currently 31.4 miles to the gallon. However, a longish road trip, mainly motorway is coming up so we’ll see how that affects the mpg.

Quite like the security re the petrol tank filler where you have to open the passenger side door to access it. Took a couple of fill-ups to realise that you don’t need to leave the door open and fill the cab with fumes!

As mentioned before, a big hit with family and friends. The young ones certainly enjoyed their club-class trip to the beach. Plenty of room for them, the rest of the family plus all the necessary bags, hampers, buckets and spades.

The Ford Tourneo Custom Active is a full eight-seater and it’s big because it’s based on Ford’s famous transit with the cargo space transformed in our model to accommodate six face-to-face seats trimmed in a leather and deep pile carpet.

Those seats can be configured in different ways or even taken out completely. Four of them have isofix fittings for kids’ car seats.

Outwardly, with blacked out windows in the rear, it could easily be thought as a transit van. Not in a bad way though. The latest Transit model yet is a good looking piece of kit and it size gives you plenty of presence on the road.

With the Tourneo Custom Active, Ford has given the Transit Custom van a more car-like interior packed with handy features while on the outside there’s grey body cladding, extended running boards, roof rails, diamond-cut 17-inch alloys and Active branding.

The part leather rear seats are individual rather than benches, can be positioned individually or removed completely. They also recline and the centre ones can be folded down to provide tables with cup holders.

Particularly handy in the rear there are four – yes four – USB ports to keep the passengers happy listening to their own music or playing on tablets during a long drive.

Priced at £46,119 on the road, the Tourneo Custom Active comes with an impressive standard specification (see below). Our model has an additional premium paint job at £780 and Adaptive Cruise Control (£600).

Adding a further £606 is ICE pack 24 – DAB/AM?FM radio with 2 x USB, 8″ colour touch screen, Emergency Assistance, sat nav, Ford Pass Connect (embedded modem) compatible with Android Auto/Apple Car Play – which all bump the price up to £48,105.

The 2-litre EcoBlue diesel with six-speed manual gearbox performs nicely enough and only really caught out on the hills when fully loaded. We’ve covered our first 500 miles in the Tourneo with an average fuel consumption return of 33.1 mpg.

The tall driving position gives a great view of the road and over the country hedgerows and the van feels surprisingly light on its feet.