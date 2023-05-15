 Ford Unveils All-Electric E-Tourneo Courier

FORD has revealed the all-new, all-electric E‑Tourneo Courier in Copenhagen, Denmark, as part of Bring On Tomorrow Live – a showcase event for Ford’s new uncompromising, electric mindset.

E-Tourneo Courier is a five-seat multi-activity vehicle with a distinctive SUV-inspired design, offering plentiful space for passengers and their belongings within a compact city-friendly footprint. It features a refined all-electric driveline, complemented by an extensive array of digital experiences and connected features to help make EV ownership attractive and accessible, with convenient over-the-air updates to enhance the product over time.

Jim Farley, Ford president and Chief Executive, said: “Exciting new products like E‑Tourneo Courier are the future of Ford in Europe – electric, fun, and fuelled by a restless need for adventure. Our new all-electric multi-activity vehicle is the latest demonstration of our multi-billion dollar global push to scale EV production and deliver connected, must-have vehicles for our customers.”

E-Tourneo Courier is one of ten all-electric vehicles Ford has committed to offering in Europe by 2024, as it targets zero emissions for all vehicle sales in the region by 2035. The company is investing $50 billion globally through 2026 to achieve a targeted run rate of more than 2 million all-electric vehicles by the end of that year.

The all-electric model will arrive in 2024 for customers across Europe. It follows the EcoBoost petrol‑engined Tourneo Courier that opens for order this summer, with initial deliveries before the end of 2023.

The all-electric multi-activity vehicle is developed to carry five adults and their luggage in comfort, and with practicality optimised using a 60-40 split rear bench and over 44 per cent more boot space than the outgoing Tourneo Courier. Occupants also benefit from improved shoulder room and headroom, as well as a range of convenient stowage options including a configurable centre console, hidden boot cubby and 44-litre frunk.

The onboard digital experiences are centred around the striking “digiboard” instrument panel that features a full digital instrument cluster and SYNC 4 infotainment controlled via the large 12‑inch touchscreen. The fully connected cabin features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, as well as a phone charging pad to stay connected on the go. Over-the-air updates can improve functionality over time without the need to visit a dealership.

E-Tourneo Courier is available with a range of stylish series choices, including the distinctive Active model with contrast roof colour, wheel arch mouldings, roof bars and unique seat fabrics.

The vehicle offers both 11kW AC and 100kW DC charging options, and charge management is made easier with Ford’s end-to-end home charging solution, handy app, and scheduling capability to take advantage of cheaper energy tariffs where available. A typical 7kW overnight domestic charge from 10-100 per cent takes 7.8 hours. Ford software and the BlueOval Charge Network, which is one of the largest in Europe and set to include 500,000 chargers by 2024, also facilitate public charging. At a DC fast charger, customers can add 54 miles range in just 10 minutes and charge from 10-80 per cent in under 35 minutes when needing a fast top-up away from home.