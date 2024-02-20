Government reverses pick-up tax hike

Plans to change the taxing of pick-up trucks announced just a week ago by the Government, which would have seen double-cab models taxed as cars rather than commercial vehicles, have been scrapped.

Traditionally double-cab models with a payload capacity of more than one tonne have been classed as vans, attracting better capital allowances and lower benefit-in-kind tax as a result. Double-cab vehicles have become increasingly popular over recent years with small business owners in particular being able to use them for both work and personal transport.

On 12th February the Government announced that from 1st July 2024 it would “no longer interpret the legislation that defines car and van for tax purposes in line with the definitions used for VAT purposes”, meaning that in future double-cabs would be classed as company cars.

The plans attracted a major backlash from users of double-cabs, particularly farmers, and on 19th February the Government updated its guidance, stating that the proposed changes would not now go ahead.

Announcing the changes the Treasury and HMRC stated that views from farmers and the motoring industry on the potential impacts of the change in tax-treatment has been listened to carefully, adding; “The government has acknowledged that the 2020 court decision and resultant guidance update could have an impact on businesses and individuals in a way that is not consistent with the government’s wider aims to support businesses, including vital motoring and farming industries.”

Nigel Huddleston, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said; “We will change the law at the next available Finance Bill in order to avoid tax outcomes that could inadvertently harm farmers, van drivers and the UK’s economy.”

Had the changes gone ahead owners of double-cab pick-ups would no longer have paid a flat rate of BIK but instead been subject to the emissions-based taxation applied to company cars. Pick-ups have some of the highest CO2 emissions on the market and so the increase in costs for owners would have been substantial.

Double-cab pick-ups of under one-tonne payload will continue to be classified as cars and subject to the emissions-based legislation.