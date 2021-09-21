Home shopping growth changes attitude to commercial vehicle branding

MASSIVE growth in home shopping during the pandemic has highlighted a noticeable shift in fleet attitudes to commercial vehicle branding.

Mediafleet said that businesses are increasingly realising that the vans from which their products are delivered are now potentially one of the most visible and effective marketing tools of the customer experience – and are investing more time, effort and resources in ensuring that the vehicle projects the right image.

Managing Director Barnaby Smith said: “The past 18 months have created a situation where a smaller number of people are stepping into retail stores, and instead satisfying their shopping needs from home.

“For companies that place a high degree of importance on their image, this means ensuring that the home shopping experience reinforces their brand values and the delivery vehicle is part of this, along with factors such as the packing materials used and their online presence.

“Delivery from a vehicle that has strong and creative branding is a priority for a growing number of fleets. The last 12 months have been our most successful ever as a company and this trend is one of several that have driven that accomplishment.”

Simon Mellin is founder and CEO at The Modern Milkman, which has been working with Mediafleet on a progressive approach to vehicle branding.

He said “Distinguishable branding that is creative and memorable allows the brand to be visible to more people. We’re on a mission to reduce waste, particularly plastic waste, through return and reuse grocery delivery. For us to help make real, tangible change in the world, we need sustainable lifestyle choices to be convenient and accessible to all – lots of small changes add up to be part of the solution, but we can only do this if there’s awareness of our brand. Mediafleet’s help with our fleet branding will continue to help spread our message and get even more people involved”.

Barnaby added that Mediafleet was increasingly being asked to work closely with the marketing departments of its customers in recognition of this trend.

“This is part of a longer term shift but the days when we were asked to simply find an interesting way of applying a company logo to a vehicle are now part of the past.

“What we are seeing more and more is a recognition that the branding of vehicles is a strong marketing opportunity that can be used to not just build and reinforce image but also to carry sophisticated messages about products and services.

“This is perhaps especially the case for new entrants into the home shopping sector where delivery from a creatively branded vehicle is a genuine differentiator from having your products delivered by just another white van.

“As part of this, we are now very much a design company ourselves as well as a vinyl production ad application specialist and indeed, have just further increased our in-house design capability with additional personnel.”

Barnaby added that this home retail branding trend was very much part of a general shift towards an increasing degree of professionalism being applied to processes surrounding the onboarding of fleet vans