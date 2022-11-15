logo
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook
logo
Subscribe

How a fleet management firm achieved zero collisions and zero unscheduled downtime

Bedfordshire-based AES Fleet proves that the company doesn’t have to be huge to make sizeable savings. It runs nine Ford Transit vans, from which their mobile engineers fit and maintain camera systems, air conditioning units, telematics systems and more across the PSV, HGV and LCV sectors.

Chris Wright

15th November 2022

SHARE

AES Richard Stansfield

FTSE-listed multinationals, household name private companies, large local authorities, NHS Trusts … right through to SMEs are collectively saving millions off their bottom line, simply by adopting a systematic approach to fleet management with the help of the free, government-backed Driving for Better Business programme.

Bedfordshire-based AES Fleet proves that the company doesn’t have to be huge to make sizeable savings. It runs nine Ford Transit vans, from which their mobile engineers fit and maintain camera systems, air conditioning units, telematics systems and more across the PSV, HGV and LCV sectors.

As with all road risk management, however, the company’s good practice starts at home and Managing Director Richard Stansfield says the business benefits to their fleet operation are substantial.

AES business benefits from road risk management include:

  • Cheaper insurance year on year
  • 25% cheaper running costs
  • Better brand credibility
  • No public complaints about poor driving in several years
  • Immediate evidence should a claim occur with rapid first notification of loss
  • No collisions in four years
  • No unscheduled downtime
  • Less absenteeism
  • Peace of mind

Stansfield is adamant that fleets should not consider crashes as inevitable. “Collisions are preventable. If you manage road risk correctly from the start and ensure compliance and training throughout, then the result is a safe fleet,” he said.

He believes the fleet’s running costs are also reduced by approximately 25% each year through preventative maintenance. “Reactive maintenance is always more expensive and creates unplanned downtime.”

He cited brake pads as an example. If they are regularly checked and replaced, not only will the vehicle brake efficiently and safely but the discs won’t become damaged. “Conversely if you let the pads wear too far, you are suddenly replacing 10 discs as well as pads. Regular maintenance prevents damage.”

AES also takes an active interest in driver welfare and mental health. Drivers have accommodation provided after long journeys, so they do not drive when tired. Both senior managers have taken mental health awareness training, so they know how to offer appropriate support.

Stansfield said: “A van is a tool. However, if you put someone tired or unwell behind the wheel it is a weapon. My ethos is about getting everybody home safe to their families every night. That’s my underlying goal,” he adds. “We do everything we can to make that happen – and that’s the ultimate business benefit.”

 

Business Vans Award Winners 2025

renault master

, , ,

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

renault 2025AwardsBest Small EV VanWINNER

, ,

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

Europcar best short term rental2

, , ,

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

Northgate Cannock 99

, , ,

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

van monster

, , ,

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

EV Day Cannock NVH Ford Transit Custom 1 2024

, , ,

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

sortimo

, , ,

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

manheim

, , ,

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

lightfoot

, ,

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

master

, ,

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
BV WHITE

Business Vans is the website for tradespeople and fleets of all sizes, delivering the latest van news, reviews, tax updates, and expert advice on van operations.

 
X-twitter Facebook Linkedin
X-twitter Facebook Linkedin Whatsapp

Want more van news?

Sign up here to receive our daily newsletters

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1.png
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf.png
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Facebook

BUSINESS Vans

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE