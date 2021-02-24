How your phone can cost you penalty points

WE all know that it’s against the law to use a hand-held phone while driving, but that’s not the only way your phone can cost you penalty points.

Research from Leasing Options points out that the highway code states that it is illegal to pick up and use a hand-held phone while the engine is still running. This means that many unwitting people are inadvertently breaking the law by paying with their phone at a drive-thru or petrol station.

Currently, if you are caught using your mobile behind the wheel you could receive a penalty of six points and a £200 fine. You could even lose your licence if you passed your driving test in the past 2 years.

Mike Thompson from Leasing Options said: “All drivers should be wary of the UK’s phone driving law. Not only is it dangerous to operate a hand-held device while driving, but it can also land you in some serious trouble. Even before potential new changes are implemented this year, you could still commit an offence by using your phone at a drive-thru, petrol station or car park if your engine is still running. Don’t forget to turn off your engine just to be safe!”



Three other ways you may be breaking the law without realising include:

Programming Your Satnav while driving: You must set the route before turning on your car and turning on your engine. Setting your destination while driving is deemed as committing an offence.

Your Phone Must be in a Cradle: You will be committing an offence if at any point you choose to hold your phone/device in your hand whilst driving. To use your phone as a sat-nav, it must be suitably positioned in a cradle and ‘hands-free’.

Mobile Phone Positioning: The law does not state where exactly your phone should be positioned in the car as long as it doesn’t obscure your view. However, using your phone for any reason whilst it is in the centre console would not be classed as hand-free and can also land you in trouble.

Potential new 2021 mobile phone driving rules

In 2003 when the phone driving offence was first introduced, the main reason why people used a mobile phone was to communicate either with another person or with the internet (classed as “interactive communication”).

Currently, the Department for Transport is looking to broaden the offence to include using your phone for purposes other than communication. The proposed changes mean that you are committing an offence if you use your handheld phone to:

Illuminate the screen

Unlock the device

Check the time

Check notifications

Accept or reject a call

Compose text messages or emails

Take photos or videos

Use the phone’s front-facing camera as a mirror

Search for music or photos stored on the phone

Dictate voice messages into the phone

Read a book or play a game downloaded to the phone

The wording will also be revised to encompass phones and “other hand-held interactive communication devices” such as tablets, gaming devices and electronic notepads. It’s important to note that the law will not affect using your phone in hands-free mode or when the device is mounted in a holder/cradle.

An exact date for these changes to come into effect has not been announced, however, with the consultation now closed, they can be expected to be brought into law later this year.

The new laws will also include an exemption so that hand-held mobile phones can be used to make contactless payments using your phone at drive-thrus or similar locations.

You can find the press release in this Dropbox Folder.

If you use this research please credit by including a link to – https://www.leasingoptions.co. uk/

Give me a shout if you need anything else?

Thanks!

Lou

Lou Crane