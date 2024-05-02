Ineos launches commercial Grenadier

INEOS Automotive has launched the Grenadier Commercial in the UK, a customised version of the 4X4 that qualifies owners to reclaim VAT and receive lower benefit in kind (BIK) tax rates.

Replacing the existing two-seat Utility Wagon in the model line-up, the new Grenadier Commercial features a full-length flat floor with a robust floor-to-roof cargo barrier behind the two front seats, and can carry a standard 1,200mm x 800mm Euro pallet. Aimed at those who need a 4X4 for professional use, the vehicle has a braked 3.5-tonne towing capacity, more than 2,000 litres of load space and 5.5 tonnes of winching power for recovering itself or other vehicles.

The Grenadier Commercial will be immediately identifiable by the features that qualify it for VAT exemption, which includes replacing the rear passenger windows with aluminium panels, blacked out glazing on the 30:70 split rear doors and permanently disabled chassis mounting points to prevent a second row of seats being added.

George Ratcliffe, Commercial Director, Ineos Automotive, said: “Customers in the UK have been asking for this addition to our model line-up since we launched in 2022, so we’re pleased to make this available so quickly. The versatility of the Grenadier platform allows this level of modification without any compromise to the driving dynamics or off-road capabilities.”

Combining rugged British spirit and design with German engineering rigour, the Grenadier is the ideal companion for those who need a hard-working vehicle that still provides modern comfort and refinement. The backbone of the Grenadier is a full box-section ladder frame chassis, with heavy-duty solid beam axles, a two-speed transfer case and up to three locking differentials. It is powered by a BMW 3.0-litre turbo-charged inline six-cylinder gasoline or diesel engine, which has been specifically calibrated for this application.

The Grenadier Commercial will be built in Hambach, France, at the manufacturing facility Ineos Automotive acquired from Mercedes-Benz in January 2021, with conversion undertaken in the UK by Pontypool-based engineering specialists EDC Limited.

The body-on-frame construction of the Grenadier has provided huge versatility for customisation, with the five-seat double cab Chassis variant of the Grenadier Quartermaster pick-up aimed at specialist vehicle converters and commercial body builders worldwide starting production later this month.

Prices for the Grenadier Commercial will start at £51,931 excluding VAT and OTR,