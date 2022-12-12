Landed gentry – Land Rover Defender 110 D250 Hard Top Review

What is it?

It’s the new New Land Rover Defender Hard Top ….. or commercial, or even van. Like the Landys of old it comes in 90 and 110 LWB versions but brings new levels of sophistication, capability, usability and toughness to the commercial 4×4.

It also brings 21st century connectivity and premium comfort, something you would never expect from the old workhorse in years gone by – in fact the Land Rover Hard Tops were introduced 70 years ago.

The more premium but just as durable interior of the new commercial model combines a two-seat passenger compartment – with the option of a third central jump seat – and a flexible, hard-wearing rear load bay that provides 1,355 and 2,059 litres of loadspace respectively.

By incorporating clever lockable underfloor storage solutions and a secure bulkhead partition, Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations have taken every step to maximise the space and practicality of the Defender in its transformation into the most usable and hard-wearing commercial Land Rover ever produced.

It is powered exclusively by Land Rover’s strong and efficient Ingenium diesel engines, including D200, D250 and D300 in-line six-cylinder variants. All make use of the latest advanced Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) system to distribute power and torque for optimum performance and efficiency.

All Defender Hard Top models come with a practical cargo area with a fixed full-height partition to separate occupants from the generous load area. The bulkhead boosts security and safety and preserves the refined driving experience of the passenger model. The partition itself comes with four hanging hooks on the loadspace side, and two stowage nets on the cabin side of 110 models for small items.

The full-width load floor is completely flat, with up to six integrated lashing points, heavy-duty rubber mats and a set of lockable storage areas providing with 58 litres of underfloor stowage at the rear of both the 90 and 110. An additional underfloor area is fitted to the 110 Hard Top, where the footwells of the Defender passenger model would normally be found, providing 155 litres of hidden stowage, and the whole load area is illuminated by enhanced interior lighting five times brighter than the standard passenger Defender.

Additionally, high-sided rubber mats for the front footwells add to the rugged nature of the passenger compartment – and when the time comes to clean the interior out, the all-rubber floor coverings can be hosed down.

The Hard Top’s load area is accessed via the side-hinged rear tailgate, while the rear side doors on 110 variants boost practicality and give customers the flexibility to access smaller items located towards the front without the need to move bulky objects out of the way. The interior rear door panels also feature a unique slimline profile to maximise loadspace inside. If required, the 110 Hard Top can accommodate a standard Euro Pallet thanks to its wide-opening tailgate and generous proportions. The maximum load length measures up to 1,472mm in the 110 and lashing points ensure large loads can be safely secured in place.

Customers can add bespoke signage to the Defender Hard Top’s silhouette, thanks to the Exterior Signage Panel behind the front row of seats that runs to the rear of the vehicle, while a variety of roof racks and accessories provide added scope for load carrying.

Defender Hard Top load space in numbers: