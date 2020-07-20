Licence Check introduces roadworthiness check feature amid growing defect concerns

LICENCE CHECK is introducing a new roadworthiness check feature for company and grey fleet drivers that helps address concerns that growing numbers of cars could have major or dangerous defects following the extension to MOT’s during the coronavirus pandemic.

Official figures show that over three million fewer MOTs were carried out in April and May during lockdown compared with the same months last year, as motorists were given a six-month extension on the MOT due date from March 30.

Research by Kwik-Fit suggests that over 30% of these vehicles would be considered unroadworthy with dangerous or major defects apparent.

The Government has since announced that mandatory testing must now restart from August 1 for all vehicles due an MOT after that date but extended vehicles will not be due a retest until the six-month period has expired.

The new Licence Check roadworthiness feature puts the onus on company and grey fleet drivers to carry out, and confirm they have carried out, basic essential checks to ensure the continuing safety of a vehicle used for work purposes.

The feature, which is an upgrade to existing services, is at no-additional cost to all current Fleet File and Grey Fleet users within Licence Check’s award-winning DAVIS cloud software solution for driver and vehicle compliance management.

Once activated, DAVIS sends out an email to drivers advising that a roadworthiness check on their vehicle is due, typically at 30-day intervals, although employers can vary the interval depending on preference. The driver will then log into their account using the link in the email or via the DAVIS website and select the roadworthiness check.

The checks, which meet with Government guidance and best practice advice from motoring organisations, cover:

Tyres – tread depth and condition

Oil – level check

Fluids – coolant, brake fluid, steering fluid and washer reserve levels

Lights – operation check

Windscreen – chips and cracks and wiper blade condition

Other – brakes, warning lights and obvious damage.

Any failures are reported to managers via the DAVIS dashboard as an urgent action. From here, managers can drill down to see what the problem is for individual vehicles and assess whether any faults might compromise safety.

Each roadworthiness check is date stamped and each report returned by the driver can be viewed by fleet managers.

These new types of roadworthiness checks are best completed alongside more common “car reg check“, which will also check for any hidden vehicle history, such as insurance writte off details, stolen police reports and outstanding finance checks amongst many others.

Terry Hiles, General Manager at Licence Check, which manages hundreds of thousands of company car and grey fleet drivers through DAVIS, said: “The six-month MOT extension will see at least five million fewer tests carried out over the period, which raises obvious concerns about the ongoing condition of many vehicles used for work related purposes.

“Regular roadworthiness inspections of this nature should bring some defects to light sooner rather than later by requiring drivers to regularly perform basic inspections that all too often are simply overlooked, and importantly confirms they have carried them out.”