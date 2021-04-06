Licence Check launches SMS E-Approval for a faster results

Driver and risk management specialist Licence Check has launched a new text message-based method of driver authorisation to help to speed up the process.

Called SMS E-Approval, it is the latest way for drivers to grant permission to have their licence checked within the cloud-based DAVIS (Driver and Vehicle Information Solution) platform.

The launch has been timed to allow DAVIS users to adopt SMS E-Approval ahead of the forthcoming third anniversary of GDPR in May, and the expiration of driver mandates following changes to data protection laws.

Although originally intended to overcome driver reluctance to provide email contact information, the SMS option also helps to cut down on physical interaction with drivers at a time when lockdown rules, although gradually easing, remain in place.

SMS E-Approval uses SMS text messaging to converse with the driver, and creates an instant response with fewer steps and without the driver needing to be present.

The majority of licence checking services offer permission workflows using email and paper. SMS E-Approval, however, is an automated process that uses text messages to initiate and complete the permission process directly to the driver’s mobile phone.

Following receipt of the initial SMS message, the driver is required to validate their identity, confirm the company they work for and then give permission for their employer to access their DVLA driving record in accordance with the strict requirements set out by the DVLA.

The new process bypasses the need for the driver to actually log into the DAVIS application to provide assent, resulting in a quicker end-to-end process. For organisations requesting driver permission, SMS-E-Approval is likely to initiate a quicker response as SMS communication is shown to be far more effective at initiating an instant response. The process includes a two-factor authentication check to confirm identity.

The driver simply needs to reply to the text message, click a link to confirm their details and check the DVLA fair processing declaration to give authorisation to check their licence for up to three years.

Licence Check General Manager Terry Hiles said : “Despite the progress towards gradual relaxation of lockdown, it is important that social distancing is maintained and the SMS method is another way to ensure that vital duty of care checks to protect the wider public can continue.

“SMS E-Approval was developed to offer an alternative to sharing an email address and eliminated the need for drivers to log into DAVIS.”