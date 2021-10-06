Long term update – Ford Tourneo Active end of term report

How did it go?

It’s been four months and 2,000 miles and we’re rather sorry to see the Tourneo people carrier go. Those eight seats have been handy a few times, and if you don’t need the seats, there’s plenty of cargo capacity.

One of the final jobs for the Ford was taking a king size mattress to to tip – no problem in terms of room inside the van, it’s just that mattresses are heavy and awkward!

I also appreciated the various trays and cubbys for storage, there’s always a place for something, and the high seating position. On the narrow Dorset country roads you get a great view over the hedges while you can see what’s happening ahead when sitting in traffic.

As much as the Tourneo’s size is its strength, it’s also its weakness when it comes to those tight country lanes and even tighter village roads. This is a big beast to handle and it’s size and weight do have an effect on fuel economy with a return of 31.4mpg rising to 39.5mpg in a long motorway run.

Load carrying, though, is where the Tourneo scores, be it people or cargo. There’s plenty of room for all the weekend-away paraphernalia, although if you are fully laden with people – all eight of them – you would struggle to fit the suitcases in.

Over the four months the Tourneo has been a big hit with family and friends. The young ones certainly enjoyed their club-class trip to the beach. Plenty of room for them, the rest of the family plus all the necessary bags, hampers, buckets and spades.

The Ford Tourneo Custom Active is a full eight-seater and it’s big because it’s based on Ford’s famous transit with the cargo space transformed in our model to accommodate six face-to-face seats trimmed in a leather and deep pile carpet.

Those seats can be configured in different ways or even taken out completely. Four of them have isofix fittings for kids’ car seats.

Outwardly, with blacked out windows in the rear, it could easily be thought as a transit van. Not in a bad way though. The latest Transit model yet is a good looking piece of kit and it size gives you plenty of presence on the road.

With the Tourneo Custom Active, Ford has given the Transit Custom van a more car-like interior packed with handy features while on the outside there’s grey body cladding, extended running boards, roof rails, diamond-cut 17-inch alloys and Active branding.

The part leather rear seats are individual rather than benches, can be positioned individually or removed completely. They also recline and the centre ones can be folded down to provide tables with cup holders.

Particularly handy in the rear there are four – yes four – USB ports to keep the passengers happy listening to their own music or playing on tablets during a long drive.

Priced at £46,119 on the road, the Tourneo Custom Active comes with an impressive standard specification (see below). Our model has an additional premium paint job at £780 and Adaptive Cruise Control (£600).

Adding a further £606 is ICE pack 24 – DAB/AM?FM radio with 2 x USB, 8″ colour touch screen, Emergency Assistance, sat nav, Ford Pass Connect (embedded modem) compatible with Android Auto/Apple Car Play – which all bump the price up to £48,105.

The 2-litre EcoBlue diesel with six-speed manual gearbox performs nicely enough and only really caught out on the hills when fully loaded. We’ve covered our first 500 miles in the Tourneo with an average fuel consumption return of 33.1 mpg.

The tall driving position gives a great view of the road and over the country hedgerows and the van feels surprisingly light on its feet.