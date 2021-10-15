Manheim sees the highest prices ever paid for used vans

COX Automotive has recorded a series of record-breaking figures in the wholesale LCV segment throughout September 2021, as the used market continues to eclipse the dwindling new van market.

September 2021 marked the fourth consecutive month in which Manheim recorded a five-figure average selling price for a used van. The company recorded another record-breaking average selling price of £10,930, after last month’s previous record set at £10,554. The record was 3.8% higher and £376 more than September’s five-figure average.

In addition, both the average mileage and average age of vans sold at auction were the highest seen all year, indicating just how competitive buyers are becoming for LCV stock as they clamour for typically older van profiles. The average mileage of used vans increased by 5,841 miles, to 79,356 miles. The average age from September’s results was also the highest seen in 2021 at 63.5 months.

The average selling price today represents a year-on-year growth of 30% and a pre-pandemic growth of 79%. The percentage of volume sold at auction was 12% higher than August’s results.

Matthew Davock, Director of Commercial Vehicles at Cox Automotive, said: “I was hoping the used van market would see some signs of recovery this month, but instead we had a staggeringly large increase in the average selling price. While we welcome the current appetite for used vans, I do feel that buyers are going to need to continue their strong appetite for buying stock through the winter. The current situation will continue for some time.”

Reflecting the fact summer seasonality doesn’t last, buyer numbers improved in September compared to August, with 56% more buyers seen at Manheim auction sale events. The September first-time conversion remained in line with August, as eight out of 10 sold the first time, tracking above the seasonal LCV norm.

Impact of low emission zones

Continuing the rising demand for cleaner, emission zone compliant Euro-6 vans following this month’s introduction of the expanded ULEZ zone, September’s stock profile was represented by 57% Euro-6 and 43% Euro5 or older product. Davock expects the percentage to be closer to 50/50 for October, based on the increase in stock profile prediction.

September’s average price of Euro 6 vans increased by £953 compared to August’s results, and to another new record of £14,675. The stock profile was broadly in line with the average age being 0.6 months younger, yet 1,500 miles higher compared to August.

Manheim saw demand for Euro 6 vans continue with high interest in large panel vans throughout the month. Two- to three-year-old Mercedes Sprinter, Ford Transit and Volkswagen Crafter models within the medium to large panel van sector, were some of the most sought-after models.

Davock added: “Larger vans are all very much in demand now, due to the amount of delivery drivers we have on our roads and because of the retail demand in the run up to Christmas. Urgency for this product is clear as we enter the last quarter of 2021 and buyers are prepared to pay for them as new vans are still so difficult to get hold of.”

Manheim also saw a larger swing in the average age of Euro 5 stock sold, with an increase in age of 5.8 months and mileage increase of 11,024 miles. This resulted in the average selling price falling by just £250. When comparing the figures in September 2021 to those of September 2020, Manheim’s average selling price has risen by a 30% YoY.

New van results

Figures recently released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed a decline in the sales of new vehicles in September, which paint a picture of the van industry today. Prior to September the overall volume impact in sale for LCVs in the UK was a decline of 39.5%. This was also the worst September for new van registrations since 2009.

Davock added: “In my view this decline will continue to impact the overall year registration predicted targets and from this we expect the year-end total to be more in line with the 2020 pandemic results at around 294,000 LCV units being registered.

“However, it’s certainly not all doom and gloom, as the demand for new vans is also at record breaking levels. Many of the manufacturer’s order banks are filled with positivity around number of orders taken, while customer and manufacturer feedback suggests as much as circa 302,000 vans have been ordered and are destined for the UK marketplace. The two big questions are when and for how long it will take, as some manufacturers are already suggesting as long as 2024, based on production capabilities and orders taken.”

Businesses across the UK that have been unable to acquire new Euro 6 vans have had to resort to renting vans, which is already at record levels as the busy Christmas period begins in Q4. As a result, Manheim is expecting a continuation of the much lower de-fleet volumes it has encountered.

Manheim also expects the final quarter of 2021 to be the lowest Q4 for wholesale van volumes on record and from this return volumes could be as much as 35% lower than Q3 volumes.