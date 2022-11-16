Monster machine – Ford Ranger Raptor

What is it?

Simply put. it’s a pick-up and there’s nothing like a pick-up to get you channeling your inner redneck especially when it decked out in bonnet and roof stripes, 17-inch black alloys and 33-inch, AT3 all-terrain tyres.

There are also Fox Racing shock absorbers with position-sensitive damping and widened wheel arches to allow for the longer suspension travel. Track has also grown by 50mm, taking the total width up to more than two metres.

It’s a big ‘ol boy then. The Raptor is the blinged up version of the Ford Ranger pick-up – a sort of sporty ST version if you like. It’s an interesting concept for British buyers, much more used the workmanlike utility of a pick-up. It’s a bit of a monster – scary, but fun.

It’s sheer size and road presence puts its rivals in the shade and there’s more chattles to add. Consider the front aluminium skid plate, four off-road tow hooks, ventilated disc brakes and the load area has a roller shutter for added security.