New ë-Berlingo takes to the road

CITROËN has officially launched the ë-Berlingo Electric in the UK, the 100%-electric version of the brand’s MPV.

The new Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) represents the latest step in Citroën’s strategy to offer an electrified version of every model in its range by 2025.

Priced from £29,575 MRRP OTR (incl. Plug-in Car Grant), Citroën ë-Berlingo Electric features a 50kWh battery offering a range of up to 174 miles (WLTP), paired with a 100kW (136hp) electric motor. New ë-Berlingo Electric is fitted with a 7.4kW on-board charger as standard, with a full re-charge taking 7.5 hours.

An optional 11kW on-board charger is also available, reducing the charging time to 4 hours 45 minutes with a compatible wallbox. Alternatively, the battery is capable of charging at speeds up to 100kW, with an 80% re-charge taking just 30 minutes.

To further enhance ease-of-use, ë-Berlingo Electric benefits from Citroën’s extensive range of ë-services, including ë-Remote Control, which allows the driver to remotely schedule charging or pre-condition of the car by setting the interior temperature in advance. While on the move, Citroën ë-Berlingo Electric’s 10-inch digital instrument cluster** and 8-inch touchscreen make it easy to view the vehicle’s state of charge, remaining range and energy flows.

With zero emissions, ë-Berlingo Electric keeps running costs low for fleet operators, drivers have the advantage of a Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rate of just 1%*** and all versions are exemption from London Congestion and Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) charges.

New Citroën ë-Berlingo Electric is available in two body lengths. ‘M’ (Medium) variants comfortably seat five, while ‘XL’ versions are capable of carrying up to seven people thanks to a third row featuring two folding seats.

Regardless of length, ë-Berlingo Electric offers exceptional practicality, with boot space in ‘M’ versions ranging from 775-litres to 3,500-litres (with all passenger seats folded forward), while the ‘XL’ model increases available boot space to between 1,050 and 4,000-litres. To maximise storage capacity, there are 26 different compartments inside ë-Berlingo Electric, which combine to add an extra 167-litres of useable space in the cabin.

Customers can choose from two trim levels: ‘Feel’ (offered in ‘M‘ and ‘XL’ lengths) and ‘Flair XTR’ (offered exclusively in the ‘M’ length). Both models feature two sliding side doors and Airbump exterior styling, an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, DAB radio, plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

All models come with a range of safety and driver assistance systems as part of Citroën’s Safety Pack. This includes Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Safety Brake, Cruise Control and Speed Limiter, Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation, and Driver Attention Alert.

For greater convenience, the ‘Feel’ trim comes fitted with rear parking sensors, while ‘Flair XTR’ adds a 180° colour reversing camera. ‘Flair XTR’ models also gain 17-inch ‘Spin’ alloy wheels, ‘XTR’ badging, black roof bars and door mirrors, orange fog light surrounds and orange flourishes on the Airbump panels.

Additional features inside include a 10-inch fully digital driver’s instrument cluster and a head-up display, as well as Citroën Connect Nav with real time traffic updates and connected services.

NEW CITROËN Ë-BERLINGO ELECTRIC RANGE & PRICING

Prices for Citroën ë-Berlingo Electric start from £29,575 MRRP OTR after the current Plug-in Car Grant is applied.

TRIM LEVEL VERSION CO 2

g/km Basic

MRRP VAT Total

MRRP ON THE

ROAD

MRRP* P11D

Value 2021/2022

BIK Feel M 100kW 0 £26,054.17 £5,210.83 £31,265 £29,575 £32,020 1% XL 100kW 0 £27,720.83 £5,544.17 £33,265 £31,575 £34,020 1% Flair XTR M 100kW 0 £28,308.33 £5,661.67 £33,970 £32,280 £34,725 1%

* MRRP OTR after current Government ‘Plug-in Car Grant’ of £2,500.

** Standard on ‘Flair XTR’ models.

*** 2021/2022 BiK rate.