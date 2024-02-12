logo
New package combines cost certainty of leasing with rental flexibility

Offered as part of Europcar's Long-Term Van Hire solutions, the new solution can be applied to any of the van fleet including short and long wheel base, Chapter 8 vehicles, crew cabs and specialist bodied vehicles. It also provides the option for variable mileage requirements and includes free delivery & collection to business or home addresses.

Chris Wright

12th February 2024

WITH a clear focus on the financial pressures businesses are currently facing, Europcar has launched a new solution for one or two year van rental.  Designed to provide certainty over costs, the rate for the new package encompasses all costs, including maintenance and servicing, with the commitment-light benefits of rental.

Keith Shorter, UK Vans and Trucks Director at Europcar said the new solution aims to provide the flexibility of rental without any variables in the cost. “Many businesses are telling us that they like the flexibility of rental for one, two and even 3 years, rather than committing to outright purchase or other less flexible lease-style solutions. However, when looking at a rental solution they also require certainty over costs.

“We are therefore offering an all-inclusive rate. Customers sign up for one or two years and the rate will not change during that period regardless of any additional costs for servicing or maintenance. They can even cap the price for a third year. It delivers important peace of mind in the current uncertain economic climate.”

Offered as part of Europcar's Long-Term Van Hire solutions, the new solution can be applied to any of the van fleet including short and long wheel base, Chapter 8 vehicles, crew cabs and specialist bodied vehicles. It also provides the option for variable mileage requirements and includes free delivery & collection to business or home addresses. Customers must simply commit to a minimum of 12 months, and they will only be subject to a pre-advised fee if they return the vehicle early during the chosen second or third year.

Shorter added: “Commercial vehicles play a critical role in the UK economy. However, many businesses are facing challenging operating conditions and need as much certainty as possible over their costs. They also want flexibility that means they’re not directly committed to vehicles for the very long-term.”

