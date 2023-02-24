logo
Northgate customers accelerate EV transition by avoiding lead time delays

While many fleets are looking to electrify ahead of the 2030, current delays mean that even for businesses looking to begin this process ahead of time, the stock of new vehicles is limiting the ability to do so. Northgate has taken proactive steps to help businesses and has ensured a ready supply of a range of eLCVs which are available for immediate delivery.

Chris Wright

24th February 2023

Northgate Glasgow getting EV ready

NORTHGATE is helping fleets to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles through the avoidance of the current lead-time delays on the latest eLCVs.

While many fleets are looking to electrify ahead of the 2030, the current delays being experienced by customers looking to take delivery of many new eLCVs means that even for businesses looking to begin this process ahead of time, the stock of new vehicles is limiting the ability to do so.

Northgate has taken proactive steps to help businesses which are looking to begin this transition straight away, and has ensured a ready supply of a range of eLCVs which are available for immediate delivery to customers.

With no lead time delays, and the ability to have a brand new, electric van delivered immediately, alongside a robust electrification program, packaged as Drive to Zero which supports businesses in making this change, fleets of all sizes are benefitting from the lack of delays and the expert nature of the consultancy available.

Uniquely, Northgate is able to offer both vehicles and charging infrastructure solutions as a single package, thanks to its relationship with ChargedEV, part of the Redde Northgate Group. Through this partnership, Northgate customers are able to enjoy a brand new electric vehicle and the provision of suitable charging infrastructure via a single managed contract, and payable via a single monthly invoice.

Neil McCrossan, Sales and Marketing Director commented “While lead time delays have become common place across the industry, Northgate has ensured that it has a readily available stock of new electric vans which can be delivered to customers within days. When this readily available stock of vehicles is combined with the support of our Drive to Zero electrification program, there has never been a better time to begin the journey to an electric fleet.”

