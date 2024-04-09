Northgate grows network with new Borehamwood branch

NORTHGATE has begun the year with an increased national network of 68 branches across the UK thanks to the opening of its latest premises in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, to the northwest of London.

Serving customers across towns including Elstree, Shenley, Radlett, and Watford, the Borehamwood branch opening will offer customers in the southeast a full range of business van hire and fleet mobility solutions, in addition to complete workshop and repair facilities.

As an integrated branch, Northgate’s Borehamwood location will offer Northgate’s expert fleet electrification consultancy to customers looking to maintain efficient and cost-effective fleets while moving towards low-carbon mobility. Three charging points are available to support servicing, and thanks to Northgate’s workshop technicians who are trained to IMI level 3 standards, the branch is set up to service and repair both EVs and eLCVs.

The Borehamwood branch will be hosting an EV Roadshow open day on June 26th inviting existing and prospective customers to explore the electrification of fleets, showcasing a wide range of EVs, from micromobility solutions, to eLCVs, passenger vehicles and even electric refrigerated vans.

Borehamwood branch manager, Dave Jolles said: “We are pleased to be able to offer our full range of flexible business van hire and fleet management solutions to our customers in the Hertfordshire area. In the relocation of our Enfield branch to a larger and now fully integrated premises in nearby Borehamwood, we are pleased to offer even more services to our customers from a centralised location. The southeast of England has a high concentration of hard-working businesses, and so to provide increased convenience and a high level of customer service to both existing and new customers will be a pleasure for our experienced team.”

Neil McCrossan, Northgate’s Sales and Marketing Director UK & Ireland commented: “Northgate continues to expand its service offering to our customers across the whole of the country, and this latest branch opening in Borehamwood underlines our commitment to providing access to the benefits of Northgate’s professional hire services to customers in the most efficient way possible.”

The Borehamwood branch is now fully open, and located at Unit 2, Elstree Distribution Park, Elstree Way, Borehamwood, WD6 1RU.