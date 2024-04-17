Northgate launches new micromobility solution for corporate fleets

NORTHGATE is launching a new micromobility programme which offers a range of electric vehicle solutions including electric utility vehicles and eCargo bikes to rental customers.

This is in response to a growing need for emissions-free, flexible electric options to sit alongside more traditional commercial vehicle types to suit a range of specific customer requirements.

The versatility and body adaptations offered by these vehicles lend themselves to a broad range of user cases, ranging from last mile delivery to applications within construction, waste management, landscaping and FMCG industries, and are ideal for use in locations where the size of a traditional LCV might preclude its use.

From business or educational campuses to industrial or military sites and municipal parks and gardens, micromobility vehicles can offer high efficiency, a high payload and low running costs to business / fleet users and can be integrated with LCVs as part of a larger rental fleet. These vehicles have become increasingly popular among operators, but until now the ability to rent has been very limited, and unavailable as part of a larger fleet offering.

Northgate’s micromobility provision is supported by a number of carefully selected partners to ensure that a wide variety of vehicles is available. Northgate is the first rental company to offer such a range of micromobility vehicle types, each available under its standard rental agreements.

Brett Hilliard, Group Partnerships Director at Redde Northgate, said: “Many of our customers have started to operate vehicles of this type to support lower carbon operations, but with minimal opportunities to rent until now. By launching a range of micromobility solutions under our standard rental agreements, we can offer our customers access not only to the vehicles, but also our fully inclusive service and maintenance support. Our rental solution also removes both the capex burden and the worry of residual value risk in what is a new segment for many customers”.

“These smaller vehicles will complement our range of LCVs and eLCVs, offering specialised and efficient tools to operators under the same flexible contracts as any other Northgate vehicle. As our customers’ needs evolve, so too will our rental proposition, ensuring that we continue to support customers in imaginative ways regarding their mobility needs” added Brett.

Managed as part of Northgate’s award-winning fleet electrification programme, Drive to Zero, this new range of micromobility electric vehicles has already been available for customers to test drive during across Northgate’s nationwide EV Roadshow days. Launched in 2023, this programme has proved a huge success and has resulted in more than 60 businesses starting on their fleet electrification journeys, and prompting an 86% year-on-year increase in eLCVs on Northgate’s fleet.

“We are proud to launch this latest addition to our range of electrified fleet mobility solutions, and to helping our customers operate in the most efficient, flexible and sustainable manner possible. With micromobility there are big possibilities” said Melanie Creedy, Northgate’s EV Business Development Manager.