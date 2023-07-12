Pearson takes to the field for Vanaways sales team

FAST-GROWING independent vehicle supply specialist Vanaways is stepping out, by appointing a new Business Development Manager to take its trade direct to customers’ doors.

Hannah Pearson has joined the Bristol-based company as its first sales specialist to be permanently ‘out of office’. Reporting directly to Business Development Director Liam Nicholas, her role will be to visit prospective new clients across the UK – with the aim of winning them over to Vanaways’ combination of a simplified ordering process, quick turnaround and minimal hassle.

Pearson brings a strong track record to her new position. She previously spent four years in a similar role for one of Britain’s biggest commercial vehicle rental providers, and completed three years with a leading car and van hire operator before that. Her brief is to focus mainly on companies with fleets of 10 vehicles or more – and although she covers the whole country, her initial plan is to target operators in the North of England.

Pearson’s recruitment, and the ambition to add more people in similar roles, is just the latest stage in an ongoing, concerted drive by Vanaways to expand the size of its business.

Established in 2017, the company spent its first years concentrating mainly on retail sales. Since then Vanaways has also signed a brace of partnership agreements. One, with leading trade and DIY retailer Toolstation, see Vanaways vehicles marketed directly through Toolstation’s website, app and network of 500 retail stores. The second, with temperature-controlled body conversion specialist CoolKit, gives customers quick and easy ‘one-stop shop’ access to a wide range of top-quality refrigerated vans.