Redde Northgate acquires EV charging business

THE parent company of Northgate Vehicle Hire has acquired ChargedEV, provider of EV charging infrastructure and associated services.

Northgate, which supplies LCV flexible hire solutions and support services to British businesses, is committed to supporting its customers as they transition to electric vehicles. The company has already adapted its workshops for EVs, and is installing charging infrastructure across its network of 70+ locations. It has also professionally trained over 300 technicians on EVs.

ChargedEV, is an established successful business, having delivered over 18,000 domestic and workplace EV charging installations across the UK.

The acquisition marks an important step forward in Northgate’s strategy to support customers in phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles and switching to electric fleets.

Neil McCrossan, Sales and Marketing Director of Northgate Vehicle Hire, said: “We’re excited that this acquisition will further enhance the support and advice our teams can give customers on choosing the correct vehicles, charging infrastructure, and power and supply solutions to support electric fleets.

“We believe that our turnkey solution, offering expert guidance in business-critical areas, and complemented by Northgate’s 40 years’ leadership in providing flexible LCV solutions, offers an unrivalled way for customers to future-proof their fleets.”