Revival for Fiat Scudo and Ulysse nameplates

FIAT has announced the return of the Scudo and Ulysse nameplates and the MPV and LCVs will be available with either ICE or BEV powertrains.

The Scudo will be available in three configurations – Van, Combi and Cab with platform – to meet all professional transportation requirements, while Ulysse will be available with combinations from six to nine seats. Both vehicles are also based on the EMP2 platform, the modular nature of which makes it possible to meet specific needs in various markets. The same platform is also used for other Stellantis models including Peugeot Expert and Traveller, Citroën Dispatch and SpaceTourer, and Vauxhall Vivaro.

Inspired by the success of their predecessors, the two new models will take the names Fiat Ulysse and Fiat Professional Scudo. Providing a boost to the ranges of the Turin-based brands, they serve as zero-emissions solutions aimed at large families, the recreational vehicles market, chauffeured transportation, professionals, and outfitters.

The new models are both a response to the ongoing transition to zero-emissions mobility. Specifically for Scudo, with the rising use of light commercial vehicles in urban areas, these vehicles will make a significant contribution to reducing emissions in cities. Likewise, Ulysse will enable families to enjoy a more sustainable active lifestyle, benefiting from innovative high-tech devices, extraordinary levels of comfort and space at the top of their segment, and advanced safety features.

Orders for the Fiat Professional Scudo will open in the main countries between the end of this year and the beginning of next, while the Fiat Ulysse will be available by the first quarter of 2022.

Stellantis has a clear intention to become a world leader in electric commercial vehicles. The Group is aiming at an all-encompassing electrification strategy, to provide its iconic brands with exciting, cutting-edge vehicles, leveraging both in-house expertise and partnerships/joint ventures to develop advanced technologies at affordable prices.

Over the next three years, plans to electrify commercial vehicles will be rolled out to all its products and regions, including by offering vans powered with hydrogen fuel cells by the end of this year in some European countries.

By 2030, Stellantis low-emission vehicles are expected to make up more than 70% of sales in Europe and more than 40% in the US, with investment of more than €30 billion by 2025 in electrification and software development.

Full specification and pricing information for Fiat Professional Scudo and Fiat Ulysse in the UK will be released later this year.