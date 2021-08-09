logo
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook
logo
Subscribe

Russell joins Thrifty to head up FlexiFleet

Having held senior management roles since the late 1990s, Russell has developed a specialism in long-term and flexible vehicle rental products. He joins Thrifty following a decade-long stint at Europcar, and has previously held leadership positions at Arval and Northgate Vehicle Solutions.

Chris Wright

9th August 2021

SHARE

Stuart Russell and Martin Wilson 1

VEHICLE rental executive, Stuart Russell, has joined Thrifty Car and Van Rental as Director – FlexiFleet.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the vehicle rental industry, he takes responsibility for the growth of the brand’s successful long-term rental offering.

Having held senior management roles since the late 1990s, Russell has developed a specialism in long-term and flexible vehicle rental products. He joins Thrifty following a decade-long stint at Europcar, and has previously held leadership positions at Arval and Northgate Vehicle Solutions.

Thrifty’s long-term rental product, FlexiFleet, has seen significant year-on-year growth since its inception in 2017. Stuart will be tasked with further developing FlexiFleet to ensure it capitalises on a growing number of customers looking for a more flexible subscription-based mobility solution.

Business Vans Award Winners 2025

Renault Master E Tec van

, , ,

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

renault master

, , ,

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

renault 2025AwardsBest Small EV VanWINNER

, ,

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

Europcar best short term rental2

, , ,

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

Northgate Cannock 99

, , ,

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

van monster

, , ,

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

EV Day Cannock NVH Ford Transit Custom 1 2024

, , ,

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

sortimo

, , ,

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

manheim

, , ,

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

lightfoot

, ,

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

master

, ,

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
BV WHITE

Business Vans is the website for tradespeople and fleets of all sizes, delivering the latest van news, reviews, tax updates, and expert advice on van operations.

 
X-twitter Facebook Linkedin
X-twitter Facebook Linkedin Whatsapp

Want more van news?

Sign up here to receive our daily newsletters

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1.png
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf.png
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Facebook

BUSINESS Vans

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE