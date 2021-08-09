Russell joins Thrifty to head up FlexiFleet

VEHICLE rental executive, Stuart Russell, has joined Thrifty Car and Van Rental as Director – FlexiFleet.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the vehicle rental industry, he takes responsibility for the growth of the brand’s successful long-term rental offering.

Having held senior management roles since the late 1990s, Russell has developed a specialism in long-term and flexible vehicle rental products. He joins Thrifty following a decade-long stint at Europcar, and has previously held leadership positions at Arval and Northgate Vehicle Solutions.

Thrifty’s long-term rental product, FlexiFleet, has seen significant year-on-year growth since its inception in 2017. Stuart will be tasked with further developing FlexiFleet to ensure it capitalises on a growing number of customers looking for a more flexible subscription-based mobility solution.