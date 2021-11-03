Smooth Operator Vivaro-e Elite 3100 75kWh

What is it?
It’s electric. The Vauxhall Vivaro-e is one of three new electric vans, along with the Citroen e-Dispatch and Peugeot e-Expert, which share the same running gear.
All three share similar prices and specification and boast longer ranges and better prices than most rivals, notably from Germany.
It comes with the option of 50kW or 75kW batteries, the latter costing £4,500 more but gives you greater range, around 200 miles.
The Vivaro-e has 7.4kW three-phase charging capacity fitted on-board as standard, and charging from a similarly rated wallbox takes anywhere between seven and 11 hours depending on what charge is left in the battery.
Plug it into a household socket and things are very different, it can take up to 42 hours to boost the 75kW version.
For an additional £300 Vauxhall offers an 11kW on-board charger and AC charging of the larger battery takes seven hours, while DC rapid charging from a 100kW source to 80% takes around three quarters of an hours.
Vauxhall offers a home charging installation for £300 and short-term free subscriptions to BP Chargemaster’s Polar fast-charge network.
There are two body lengths available (called L1 and L2) although currently no variation in roof height. Cargo volume is unchanged compared to the diesel Vivaro, at 5.3 cubic metres in the L1 and 6.1 cubic metres in the L2, but the electric model can’t quite match the diesel’s maximum payloads are around 200kg less.
What do we think?
First thought is how easy the Vivaro-e is to operate. You do actually have to slot a proper key into a proper keyhole on the steering column, but from there it veers away from convention.
Forward and reverse (and park) are electronically selected and provided your seatbelt is on – the electronic handbrake is automatically released on take off.
Once on the road, the steering feels really and easy thanks to the fact that you don’t have a great lump of diesel engine in front of you. Batteries are mounted under the floor in the rear and this helps make the e-Vivaro nice and maneouvrable.
Pretty good acceleration, particularly when unleaden, and there are three drive modes, Eco, Normal and Power, and you really notice the difference between them.
Eco instantly adds around 10 miles to your range although it does wind back the thermal performance so don’t expect any help from the interior heater on cold winter mornings.
Power reduces range by around 10 miles and what it adds to performance is marginal and not really worth bothering too much about.
On town and country roads the indicated range shortened in line with the distance covered, but faster motorway stretches and heavy loads will have an effect on range.
Vauxhall has a range calculator that may be helpful here:
https://www.vauxhall.co.uk/vans/vivaro/electric/range-calculator.html
The brand said that speed, ambient temperature/climate control and driving mode are the factors that influence the range most, adding that load has far less influence.
An example for Vivaro-e 75kWh using the calculator:
- Partially laden (2400kg); mild outside temperature without Climate Control and doing a city/suburban cycle of average speed 25 mph. Calculated range is 215 miles.
- Vehicle now fully laden (3000kg) reduces range by 12% to 189 miles.
Of course, there are other variables such as towing or passengers – the model we tried was the six-seat double cab. This version retains a good amount of cargo space, so a great vehicle for the baggage-laden airport runs.
In the cab, the electric model is almost identical to the diesel versions, with an energy gauge in place of the rev counter.
There’s a reasonable amount of space, although the bench seating will be a bit of a squeeze for three people. As well as a glovebox there’s dash-top storage and the twin-passenger seat base flips up to reveal more storage.
While that £43K (ex VAT) purchase price, you need to take a long view and Vauxhall estimates that it’s possible to save around £100 a month compared to the 2.0-litre diesel Vivaro.
This is based on covering 40 miles a day at a per-mile cost of 2.1p in the Vivaro-e, versus 10.3p for the diesel – that said, diesel prices seem to be rising all the time!
Servicing costs are lower,while there’s no road tax, Benefit-in-Kind is levied at 60% of the normal van rate and the Vivaro-e is exempt from congestion charges.
The rear double doors don’t offer the widest access to the cargo area when opened individually, so opening up both is advised. Access is also available via sliding side doors.
The Vivaro comes across as a very good package, easy to drive, very good range and practical for short or long distance work.
Vivaro-e Elite 3100 75kWh
On the road price exc. VAT: £43,840
Battery Warranty: 8 years 100,000 miles/70% capacity
Service intervals: Initial service at 8,000 miles/1 year
Annual VED: 0
BiK 20% (£): 0
Maximum power: 100kW/136PS
Maximum torque: 260Nm/192 lb. ft.
Battery: 75kWh Lithiu1m-Ion
Electric motor: 100kW
EV Range (WLTP): 205 miles
Maximum speed: 81mph
CO2 emissions: 0
Loadspace Length| Max Width | Max Height: 2365mm| 1636mm | 1397mm
Kerb weight with driver: 3100kg
Max trailer weight (braked) | Gross vehicle combined Weight (with towable weight):
1000 kg | 4100 kg
Charging Wallbox 32amp –7.4kW: 11h20m
Rapid Charger 100kW: 48m (15–80%)
Standard Equipment
Infotainment
- Multimedia Navi Pro
- Fully integrated European sat nav system
- 7-inch colour touchscreen
- 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster
- Voice control
- AM/FM/DAB digital radio
- Bluetooth audio streaming
- Bluetooth mobile phone portal
- USB audio connection
- Second USB charging connection
- Four speakers
Interior convenience/styling
- Automatic transmission with e-toggle shift
- Electric parking brake
- Air conditioning
- FlexCargo load-through bulkhead
- Multi-function trip computer
- Cruise control with speed limiter
- Vauxhall Connect box
- Steering column mounted audio and phone controls
- Six-way adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar
- adjustment and armrest
- Dual front passengers’ bench seat with under seat storage
- Three-individually contoured rear seats
- Doublecab models
Exterior convenience/styling
- Front and rear parking distance sensors
- Heat-reflective/acoustic windscreen
- Body-colour front bumpers
- Body-colour rear bumpers (L1)
- Body-colour rear corner bumper with black centre section (L2)
- Chrome-effect front grille
- Front fog lights
- Front cornering light
- Rain-sensitive windscreen wipers
- Electrically adjustable/heated door mirrors
- Electrically folding door mirrors
- Electrically operated front windows with
- one-touch facility
- Nearside and offside sliding side-access doors
- Twin solid rear doors
- Side-protection mouldings
- 17-inch silver alloy wheels
Safety/security features
- Lane departure warning
- Speed sign recognition with intelligent speed adaptation
- Side blind spot alert
- Semi-adaptive cruise control
- Forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection
- Head-up display
- Panoramic rear-view camera
- Driver drowsiness system
- Driver and front passengers’ airbags
- Driver and front passengers’ curtain and side-impact airbags – Doublecab model
- Height-adjustable front lap and diagonal
- inertia-reel seatbelts
- Electronic stability programme with traction control
- Anti-lock braking system
- Full-height steel bulkhead
- Full-height ABS plastic bulkhead with window
- Doublecab models
- Hill start assist
- Daytime running lights
- Remote control central deadlocking
- Selective door locking
- Electronic engine deadlock immobiliser
- Remote control security alarm system