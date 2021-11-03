Smooth Operator Vivaro-e Elite 3100 75kWh

What is it?

It’s electric. The Vauxhall Vivaro-e is one of three new electric vans, along with the Citroen e-Dispatch and Peugeot e-Expert, which share the same running gear.

All three share similar prices and specification and boast longer ranges and better prices than most rivals, notably from Germany.

It comes with the option of 50kW or 75kW batteries, the latter costing £4,500 more but gives you greater range, around 200 miles.

The Vivaro-e has 7.4kW three-phase charging capacity fitted on-board as standard, and charging from a similarly rated wallbox takes anywhere between seven and 11 hours depending on what charge is left in the battery.

Plug it into a household socket and things are very different, it can take up to 42 hours to boost the 75kW version.

For an additional £300 Vauxhall offers an 11kW on-board charger and AC charging of the larger battery takes seven hours, while DC rapid charging from a 100kW source to 80% takes around three quarters of an hours.

Vauxhall offers a home charging installation for £300 and short-term free subscriptions to BP Chargemaster’s Polar fast-charge network.

There are two body lengths available (called L1 and L2) although currently no variation in roof height. Cargo volume is unchanged compared to the diesel Vivaro, at 5.3 cubic metres in the L1 and 6.1 cubic metres in the L2, but the electric model can’t quite match the diesel’s maximum payloads are around 200kg less.

What do we think?

First thought is how easy the Vivaro-e is to operate. You do actually have to slot a proper key into a proper keyhole on the steering column, but from there it veers away from convention.

Forward and reverse (and park) are electronically selected and provided your seatbelt is on – the electronic handbrake is automatically released on take off.

Once on the road, the steering feels really and easy thanks to the fact that you don’t have a great lump of diesel engine in front of you. Batteries are mounted under the floor in the rear and this helps make the e-Vivaro nice and maneouvrable.

Pretty good acceleration, particularly when unleaden, and there are three drive modes, Eco, Normal and Power, and you really notice the difference between them.

Eco instantly adds around 10 miles to your range although it does wind back the thermal performance so don’t expect any help from the interior heater on cold winter mornings.

Power reduces range by around 10 miles and what it adds to performance is marginal and not really worth bothering too much about.

On town and country roads the indicated range shortened in line with the distance covered, but faster motorway stretches and heavy loads will have an effect on range.

Vauxhall has a range calculator that may be helpful here:

https://www.vauxhall.co.uk/vans/vivaro/electric/range-calculator.html

The brand said that speed, ambient temperature/climate control and driving mode are the factors that influence the range most, adding that load has far less influence.

An example for Vivaro-e 75kWh using the calculator:

Partially laden (2400kg); mild outside temperature without Climate Control and doing a city/suburban cycle of average speed 25 mph. Calculated range is 215 miles.

Vehicle now fully laden (3000kg) reduces range by 12% to 189 miles.

Of course, there are other variables such as towing or passengers – the model we tried was the six-seat double cab. This version retains a good amount of cargo space, so a great vehicle for the baggage-laden airport runs.

In the cab, the electric model is almost identical to the diesel versions, with an energy gauge in place of the rev counter.

There’s a reasonable amount of space, although the bench seating will be a bit of a squeeze for three people. As well as a glovebox there’s dash-top storage and the twin-passenger seat base flips up to reveal more storage.

While that £43K (ex VAT) purchase price, you need to take a long view and Vauxhall estimates that it’s possible to save around £100 a month compared to the 2.0-litre diesel Vivaro.

This is based on covering 40 miles a day at a per-mile cost of 2.1p in the Vivaro-e, versus 10.3p for the diesel – that said, diesel prices seem to be rising all the time!

Servicing costs are lower,while there’s no road tax, Benefit-in-Kind is levied at 60% of the normal van rate and the Vivaro-e is exempt from congestion charges.

The rear double doors don’t offer the widest access to the cargo area when opened individually, so opening up both is advised. Access is also available via sliding side doors.

The Vivaro comes across as a very good package, easy to drive, very good range and practical for short or long distance work.

Vivaro-e Elite 3100 75kWh

On the road price exc. VAT: £43,840

Battery Warranty: 8 years 100,000 miles/70% capacity

Service intervals: Initial service at 8,000 miles/1 year

Annual VED: 0

BiK 20% (£): 0

Maximum power: 100kW/136PS

Maximum torque: 260Nm/192 lb. ft.

Battery: 75kWh Lithiu1m-Ion

Electric motor: 100kW

EV Range (WLTP): 205 miles

Maximum speed: 81mph

CO2 emissions: 0

Loadspace Length| Max Width | Max Height: 2365mm| 1636mm | 1397mm

Kerb weight with driver: 3100kg

Max trailer weight (braked) | Gross vehicle combined Weight (with towable weight):

1000 kg | 4100 kg

Charging Wallbox 32amp –7.4kW: 11h20m

Rapid Charger 100kW: 48m (15–80%)

Standard Equipment

Infotainment

Multimedia Navi Pro

Fully integrated European sat nav system

7-inch colour touchscreen

3.5-inch digital instrument cluster

Voice control

AM/FM/DAB digital radio

Bluetooth audio streaming

Bluetooth mobile phone portal

USB audio connection

Second USB charging connection

Four speakers

Interior convenience/styling

Automatic transmission with e-toggle shift

Electric parking brake

Air conditioning

FlexCargo load-through bulkhead

Multi-function trip computer

Cruise control with speed limiter

Vauxhall Connect box

Steering column mounted audio and phone controls

Six-way adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar

adjustment and armrest

Dual front passengers’ bench seat with under seat storage

Three-individually contoured rear seats

Doublecab models

Exterior convenience/styling

Front and rear parking distance sensors

Heat-reflective/acoustic windscreen

Body-colour front bumpers

Body-colour rear bumpers (L1)

Body-colour rear corner bumper with black centre section (L2)

Chrome-effect front grille

Front fog lights

Front cornering light

Rain-sensitive windscreen wipers

Electrically adjustable/heated door mirrors

Electrically folding door mirrors

Electrically operated front windows with

one-touch facility

Nearside and offside sliding side-access doors

Twin solid rear doors

Side-protection mouldings

17-inch silver alloy wheels

Safety/security features

Lane departure warning

Speed sign recognition with intelligent speed adaptation

Side blind spot alert

Semi-adaptive cruise control

Forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection

Head-up display

Panoramic rear-view camera

Driver drowsiness system

Driver and front passengers’ airbags

Driver and front passengers’ curtain and side-impact airbags – Doublecab model

Height-adjustable front lap and diagonal

inertia-reel seatbelts

Electronic stability programme with traction control

Anti-lock braking system

Full-height steel bulkhead

Full-height ABS plastic bulkhead with window

Doublecab models