TVS Group rebrands as TVS Interfleet and launches bespoke truck body service

Leading the charge on fleet electrification, TVS Group has collaborated with OEMs to develop lightweight e-tippers and e-mixers, such as the UK's first electric mixer created in collaboration with Renault. As TVS Interfleet, the group will be better positioned to continue this market-leading work and prepare the commercial vehicle industry for the future. Through ​​fleet electrification, intelligent controls and lightweighting, TVS Interfleet will work to deliver greener, safer products.

Chris Wright

15th September 2022

TOTAL Vehicle Solutions (TVS) Group has rebranded as TVS Interfleet, as the commercial vehicle bodybuilder adjusts its proposition for a rapidly changing market.

TVS Interfleet aims to consolidate the functions of TVS Group and better enable the brand to future-proof the industry, working alongside the big players for fleet electrification, intelligent controls and lightweighting. It is also launching Purpose Bodies – a new bespoke bodywork specialist division. Furthering the company’s commitment to uniting the commercial bodybuilding supply chain, Purpose Bodies’ team of highly skilled engineers will build lightweight Whole Vehicle Type Approved products that deliver more efficiently, allowing fleets to operate at peak performance.

The rebrand comes alongside a full brand refresh, with a new logo and imagery for TVS Group. One thing that will not change is the company’s existing brands – Priden, Mcphee, SB Components and Wilcox – who will all remain part of TVS Interfleet’s stable, now joined by Purpose Bodies.

Founded in 2019, TVS Group was created to enable growth of specialist manufacturing firms that deliver solutions for the commercial and industrial vehicle industry. Three years on, the company generates annual revenues of £70 million and employs 400 people over four sites across the UK. Going from strength to strength, the group acquired four brands within five years.

Leading the charge on fleet electrification, TVS Group has collaborated with OEMs to develop lightweight e-tippers and e-mixers, such as the UK’s first electric mixer created in collaboration with Renault. As TVS Interfleet, the group will be better positioned to continue this market-leading work and prepare the commercial vehicle industry for the future. Through ​​fleet electrification, intelligent controls and lightweighting, TVS Interfleet will work to deliver greener, safer products.

Craig Harris, Chief Executive and Chairman, said:  “We’re incredibly proud of how far we have come as TVS Group, but as the business continued to grow, it became clear that we needed to articulate our proposition in a different way. This new consolidated brand identity better represents the great work we do across all stages of the bodybuilding industry, and reflects the leading position we are taking in modernisation.

“When it comes to commercial vehicles, the chassis drives the body, but the body drives the business. Our focus has always been enabling our clients to serve their customers best. With this rebrand, as well as the launch of Purpose Bodies, we’re looking forward to continuing to do just that.”

