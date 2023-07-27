Van fleets expect cost increases in next 12 months

VAN fleet operators expect major cost increases in every area of fleet operations, according to new findings from Arval Mobility Observatory.

During the next 12 months, 79% believe there will be rises in service and maintenance, 71% in insurance premiums, 69% in vehicle lease rates, 67% in EV charging, 63% in tyres, and 61% in petrol and diesel prices.

Shaun Sadlier, Head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “We’ve seen fleet price increases right across the board over the last couple of years and, as this new question from Arval Mobility Observatory Barometer shows, our respondents very much expect that trend to continue.

“In every category of expenditure, there is an assumption that prices will rise further during the next year, notably when it comes to service and maintenance, insurance, lease rates and tyres,

The only area where there is any slight difference of opinion, he said, is over petrol and diesel costs, with 19% saying they expect prices to stabilise against 20% who foresee a fall alongside 61% who believe prices there will be rises.

“Given the ways in which new sources of oil other than Russia are being sought following the war in Ukraine, this is quite a likely outcome. However, it’s interesting to contrast that fuel situation to electric vehicle charging, where 72% expect further prices rises, perhaps as a result of having to use more public charging for eLCVs.”

Sadlier added that the Arval Mobility Observatory findings illustrated the importance of ensuring that effective strategies were in place to minimise the impact of price rises on businesses.

“In many areas, much can be done with the help of expert advice that results in effective policies being adopted to mitigate the effects of rising costs. Fleets do not have to accept the situation as an inevitability and much can be achieved in terms of cost containment by employing the right measures.”