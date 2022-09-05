Versatile Verso – Toyota Proace MPV

What is it?
A few months ago we drove the Proace van – Toyota’s first all-elecric model – and now we have the Proace Verso, basically a people carrier version with eight or nine seats in three rows.
As with the van, the Proace Verso shares the producition line and much of its looks and equipment with the Peugeot Traveller and Citroen SpaceTourer, although it noses ahead with the lure of Toyota’s 100,000 mile five year warranty as standard.
There are three body styles – Shuttle, Family and VIP. Shuttle models are well-equipped, with nine-seats as standard, automatic headlights, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, heated door mirrors and automatic dual-zone – for the front and rear – climate control.
It comes with 1.6 and 2.0-litre diesel engines with the 1.6 being the most efficient on paper, returning a claimed 54mpg while the 2-litre comes in at 48mpg officially. The most powerful version gets a six-speed automatic transmission rather than a manual box.
There are also three vehicle lengths to choose from – Compact, Medium and Long. Owing to the van’s high roof and wide seats, interior space is not an issue and there is just one roof height available at 1.9 metres.
What do we think?
This is a practical vehicle, so lets look at its practicality. Due to its LCV origins there is little issue in terms of getting in and out thanks to the sliding rear doors. There’s bags of head, shoulder and knee room because there’s plenty of space to play with.
Both Shuttle and Family models have detachable seats – so you can revert the Verso to its original LCV is the mood takes you or you need to move some furniture. Those seats are not light, though, so mind your back. Leave the seats in place and you have very comfortable surroundings and seats. The interior feels modern and the driving position is adjustable – there was even a massage function on the front seats in our review car.
So this makes the ideal car for the family run on holiday or two the airport? Well, not quite. With all the seats in place there not a massive amount of luggage space in the rear. Just 224 litres in the Compact versions while this does increase up the range with medium and family bodystyles offering 603 and 989 litres.
Road manners are pretty good also. Vans ain’t what they used to be generally, they are more refined, comfortable and drivable than a few years ago. The diesel engines come in 115hp, 150hp and 180hp trim and they are smooth enough runners, particularly in the cruise while the auto transmission we tried also gets high marks with smooth changes. Useful is the standard hill-start and with a long vehicle, reversing sensors are also welcome.
Over a mixed bag of motoring, although mainly round the narrow Dorset lanes, the Verso achieved 39.1mpg, bang on the money even though it was having to work hard up in those hills.
This is a vehicle that may by more suited to business use – cab and hire cars for example – rather than a family hack, useful as it could be on the school run. No cheap though with the range starting north of £40,000.