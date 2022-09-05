Versatile Verso – Toyota Proace MPV

What is it?

A few months ago we drove the Proace van – Toyota’s first all-elecric model – and now we have the Proace Verso, basically a people carrier version with eight or nine seats in three rows.

As with the van, the Proace Verso shares the producition line and much of its looks and equipment with the Peugeot Traveller and Citroen SpaceTourer, although it noses ahead with the lure of Toyota’s 100,000 mile five year warranty as standard.

There are three body styles – Shuttle, Family and VIP. Shuttle models are well-equipped, with nine-seats as standard, automatic headlights, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, heated door mirrors and automatic dual-zone – for the front and rear – climate control.

It comes with 1.6 and 2.0-litre diesel engines with the 1.6 being the most efficient on paper, returning a claimed 54mpg while the 2-litre comes in at 48mpg officially. The most powerful version gets a six-speed automatic transmission rather than a manual box.

There are also three vehicle lengths to choose from – Compact, Medium and Long. Owing to the van’s high roof and wide seats, interior space is not an issue and there is just one roof height available at 1.9 metres.

What do we think?