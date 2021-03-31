bv poppy
Vimcar helps medics meet their targets

Talk to a Doctor, part of Health Finder Pro, installed Vimcar’s Fleet Geo SaaS plug-and-play units into its seven-strong fleet of emergency response vehicles in August 2020. The move followed a shift within its business to in-person visits to private patients in their homes, rather than its original remit of offering healthcare advice online or over the phone.

31st March 2021

VIMCAR , the fleet management software for small and medium-sized companies, has helped a UK private ambulance fleet to meet 100% of its estimated time of arrival (ETA) targets.

In the first three months of its implementation, its ability to track vehicle movements in real-time and optimise route efficiency, has enabled Talk to a Doctor to reach patients in time.

The results of working with Vimcar have been significant and fast to come to fruition – enabling Talk to a Doctor to meet 100% of its ETA targets after just three months – not only ensuring the very best of service to its clients, but also avoiding financial penalties imposed if ETAs are not hit.

Doniert Macfarlane, Director of Talk to a Doctor said: “We have strict service level agreements (SLAs)  in place on response times with our clients, often minutes rather than hours. As such every second really does count in getting resources to the right place as quickly as possible. Vimcar’s solution has helped enormously in exceeding our client’s expectations, our number one objective, while avoiding fines imposed if we don’t meet our targets.”

As well as improving customer service and minimising CO2 emissions, Talk to a Doctor has seen financial savings since installing Vimcar’s solution across its fleet. Optimal efficiency of routing delivers considerable savings in fuel costs, while the ability to prove that its vehicles are being used as pool cars rather than company cars helps to reduce insurance costs and tax liabilities.

Ronald Clancy, UK Country Manager for Vimcar said: “Talk to a Doctor is a textbook example of how smaller SMEs can optimise the efficiency of their fleet through Vimcar’s solutions, and I’m delighted that Doniert and his team are seeing such significant benefits.”

Founded in Berlin in 2013, Vimcar is the leading provider of fleet telematics solutions to SMEs in its home country of Germany, and introduced its Fleet Geo product to the UK market last summer.

