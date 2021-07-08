VW Kombi – versatile load carrier

What is it?

Is it a van? Is it a people carrier? It’s both, hence the Kombi name.

It is actually the double-cab version of Volkswagen’s mid-sized Transporter and comes with a multitude of loading variations.

It can carry up to six people while retaining an impressive cargo capacity in the rear. Take the seats out and it will swallow even greater amounts.

Across the range there is a variety of seating, trim level and wheelbase options to suit all businesses. There are two trim levels, Startline and Highline, short and long wheelbases, standard and high roof heights, five or six seater, three engines – 110PS, 150PS and 199PS – while there is a choice of three transmissions 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic.

At the entry-level Startline models comes with pretty good specification including 6.5-inch touchscreen with App Connect, air conditioning, multi-function steering wheel plus a multi-function display in the instrument panel.

To help once out on the road there is crosswind assist and cruise control with speed limiter.

Move up to Highline and this brings in lots more including climate control, alloy wheels, auto headlights and wipers, plus front and rear parking sensors.

This is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ most popular model, by a considerable margin and comes second only to Ford’s Transit in the UK medium van market.

What do we think?

The version we had on test was the Transporter T32 LWB Kombi Highline 2.0 TDI 150PS 6spd manual and we quite enjoyed the practicality of the vehicle.

You can use it as a straight-through panel van by removing the seats although the downside is the noise of the cargo given that there is no bulkhead separating it from the passenger area.

A glass panel in the tailgate and at the sides for rear seat passengers allow for a lighter, less van-like feel to the interior this could be a security issue depending on what you are leaving unattended in the back – although privacy glass was used on the test vehicle.

There is a second row of folding seats, which can be removed, and a tailgate. The test model also came with a rubber floor covering which extended into the load area. Great for noise suppression but maybe not so practical if you want the throw tools or building materials in there.

But that’s maybe missing the point. This version is ideal as a crew bus or taxi. You can image ferrying a flight crew with associated baggage or doing an airport run with a family of four plus bags.

in the passenger compartment with loading edge protection, and full-height side trim panels.

On the Highline, front seats are height-adjustable and come with armrests and lumbar support while at the rear there are illuminated steps to the load area.

On the long wheelbase version we tried the load length is reduced over the standard panel van to due to the extra row of seating. Payloads can also vary depending on trim and variant – but you can still get a couple of single beds in there, even with the seats.

Power comes from VW’s well-established and reliable 2.0TDi in 150PS form in the test model but also available in 110PS and 199PS. VW’s 4Motion, four-wheel-drive is also available on the 150PS and 199PS versions.

With the adjustments to the seats, a comfortable driving position is easy enough to find and there are plenty of storage compartments scattered around.

On the road, the Transporter feels quite agile, although not to the same level as Ford’s Transit.

Definitely on the plus side is the Transporter’s ability to hold its price against many of its rivals. But it’s not particularly cheap to start with.

On the road it will set you back just north of £40K – including VAT, although the extras fitted to our tester saw that jump to £47,000.

However, that ability to hold its price makes finance a good option as monthly payments can be surprisingly affordable. VW also claims that total life costs are among the best in the medium van market.

Typical finance works out at around £300 per month over 47 months, although on a fairly low mileage of 10,000pa and with a balloon payment of £11K plus VAT.

The Transporter Kombi made for an interesting comparison with our current long term Ford Tourneo Custom Active. Similarly priced at around £48K (with added bells and whistles) the Ford is slightly better specced and has the feeling of being built for comfort rather than practicality.

The Tourneo also feels slightly better to drive and those club class seats in the rear are a big hit with passengers. Not as good as the VW in terms of cargo carrying ability, though.

All in all, though, the Kombi is a very good all-rounder.

Transporter T32 LWB Kombi Highline 2.0 TDI 150PS 6spd manual

Basic price excl: VAT £33,295.00

Total RRP incl VAT: £39,954.00

Engine: 2.0-litre TDI, common rail direct injection

Transmission: Six-speed manual gearbox

Top speed (mph) 113

0-62 mph (seconds) 11.1

CO2 emissions (g/km) 188-176 (max –min)

Max power: 150PS

Maxtorque (Nm/lbs ft at rpm) 340 at 1,500-3,000

Fuel consumption: WLTP combined 36.7 mpg

Gross vehicle weight (kg) 3,200

Payload (kg) 1,163

Axle load limit, front/rear (kg) 1,710 / 1,720

Trailer weight, braked 12% / unbraked (kg) 2,500 / 750

Length / width including mirrors / height (mm) 4,904 / 2,297 / 1,940

Load volume (m3) 4.3

Wheelbase (mm) 3,000

Warranty 3 years / 100,000 miles; 3 years paint;

Additional optional equipment on test vehicle (inc VAT):

Active Lane Assist with Side Assist £1,230.00

Discover Media navigation system with 8-inch touch-screen (1 year We Connect Plus) £1,356.00

High Beam Assist £168.00

Towbar removable/lockable (including trailer stabilisation) £780.00

Trailer Assist with Park Assist (parking sensors front and rear with rear view camera) £924.00

Traffic Sign Recognition £288.00

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System £180.00

After market option: (prices include VAT)

Ply-lining including fitting £315.23

Colour and trim: Ravenna Blue Metallic (£774.00) / Titanium Black

Price as tested: £47,067.23 (OTR Incl.VAT)